August Burns Red and Bury Tomorrow Coheadlining Tour

August Burns Red and Bury Tomorrow have announced that they will be teaming up for a coheadlining tour of Europe next fall that will feature support from Miss May I and Thornhill.

The tour will be kicking off with a UK leg that is scheduled to get underway on November 12th, 2021 in Brighton at Chalk and will be wrapping up on November 25th in London at the Electric Ballroom.

The European mainland leg will begin on November 26th in Paris Paris at the Le Cabaret Sauvage and will conclude on December 18th in Munster, Germany at Skaters Palace.

Tickets will be going on sale this Friday, September 18th. See the tour dates below:

11/12 - Brighton, UK - Chalk

11/13 - Southampton, UK - Guildhall

11/14 - Newcastle, UK - Northumbria University

11/15 - Glasgow, UK - SWG3

11/17 - Leeds, UK - Beckett SU

11/19 - Manchester, UK - Ritz

11/20 - Birmingham, UK - Institute

11/21 - Bristol, UK - Academy

11/22 - Norwich, UK - UEA

11/24 - London, UK - Electric Ballroom

11/25 - London, UK - Electric Ballroom

11/26 - Paris, FR - Le Cabaret Sauvage

11/27 - Brussels, BE - Ancienne Belgique

11/28 - Eindhoven, NL - Effenaar

11/29 - Luxembourg, LU - Rockhal

12/1 - Prague, CZ - Meet Factory

12/2 - Berlin, DE - Huxleys

12/3 - Hamburg, DE - Docks

12/4 - Leipzig, DE - Felsenkeller

12/5 - Warsaw, PL - Proxima

12/6 - Bratislava, SL - MMC

12/8 - Budapest, HU - Durer Kert

12/9 - Budapest, HU - Durer Kert

12/10 - Nuremberg, DE - Lowensaal

12/11 - Stuttgart, DE - LKA Longhorn

12/12 - Lyon, FR - Ninkasi Kao

12/15 - Munich, DE - Backstage Werk

12/16 - Frankfurt, DE - Batschkapp

12/17 - Cologne, DE - Live Music Hall

12/18 - Munster, DE - Skaters Palace



