August Burns Red and Bury Tomorrow Coheadlining Tour

August Burns Red and Bury Tomorrow have announced that they will be teaming up for a coheadlining tour of Europe next fall that will feature support from Miss May I and Thornhill.
The tour will be kicking off with a UK leg that is scheduled to get underway on November 12th, 2021 in Brighton at Chalk and will be wrapping up on November 25th in London at the Electric Ballroom.
The European mainland leg will begin on November 26th in Paris Paris at the Le Cabaret Sauvage and will conclude on December 18th in Munster, Germany at Skaters Palace.
Tickets will be going on sale this Friday, September 18th. See the tour dates below:
11/12 - Brighton, UK - Chalk
11/13 - Southampton, UK - Guildhall
11/14 - Newcastle, UK - Northumbria University
11/15 - Glasgow, UK - SWG3
11/17 - Leeds, UK - Beckett SU
11/19 - Manchester, UK - Ritz
11/20 - Birmingham, UK - Institute
11/21 - Bristol, UK - Academy
11/22 - Norwich, UK - UEA
11/24 - London, UK - Electric Ballroom
11/25 - London, UK - Electric Ballroom
11/26 - Paris, FR - Le Cabaret Sauvage
11/27 - Brussels, BE - Ancienne Belgique
11/28 - Eindhoven, NL - Effenaar
11/29 - Luxembourg, LU - Rockhal
12/1 - Prague, CZ - Meet Factory
12/2 - Berlin, DE - Huxleys
12/3 - Hamburg, DE - Docks
12/4 - Leipzig, DE - Felsenkeller
12/5 - Warsaw, PL - Proxima
12/6 - Bratislava, SL - MMC
12/8 - Budapest, HU - Durer Kert
12/9 - Budapest, HU - Durer Kert
12/10 - Nuremberg, DE - Lowensaal
12/11 - Stuttgart, DE - LKA Longhorn
12/12 - Lyon, FR - Ninkasi Kao
12/15 - Munich, DE - Backstage Werk
12/16 - Frankfurt, DE - Batschkapp
12/17 - Cologne, DE - Live Music Hall
12/18 - Munster, DE - Skaters Palace
