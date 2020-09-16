Sick Of It All Share First Video From New Quarantine Sessions Series

Hardcore veterans Sick Of It All have launched brand new quarantine sessions video series and have shared the first video in the series feature a performance of their song "Alone".
The band had the following to say about the new video series, "Quarantine gave us a reason (and an excuse) to dust off some of our favorite songs that haven't been featured in our live set either in a while, or ever. We wanted to rekindle their fire, and share them with our fans worldwide.
"So for the next months, we're going to release one song every fortnight to try to keep the torch of hardcore lit through this drought of live music that's driving us all crazy! Please stay tuned for details and release dates." Watch the "Alive" video below:
