Anthrax's Frank Bello Plotting Heavy Rock Solo Debut Album

Anthrax bass player Frank Bello says that despite being sidelined by the pandemic, he is working on music for his debut solo album, which he says will be a heavy rock and roll effort.
Bello shared the details during an appearance Slash bassist Todd Kerns' podcast. He said, "Just before Covid hit, I was actually gonna go and record a couple of songs with a producer, and Covid hit, and I kind of backed out. It really hit New York in January and February.
"I had studio time booked and we were gonna do it, and long story short, I just felt weird. All the musicians involved, we all just decided, 'You know what? Let's hold this until we're a little more clear about what's going on.'"
Bello also compared the sound of the solo music he is making to the material he has recorded with Megadeth's David Ellefson in their Altitudes & Attitude project. Frank explained, "It's funny, because it's sounding a lot like Altitudes & Attitude. It is more in that vein, heavy rock and roll, I grew up on this stuff. It'll be rock and roll with a heavier edge to it, and that's fine, because that's what I'm into." Check out the full interview below:
Slipknot's Corey Taylor Prevented From Joining Anthrax
Anthrax Detail Songwriting Process In Persistence Of Time Video Series
Scott Ian On This Week's Syfy Wire's Metal Crush
Anthrax Share Persistence Of Time Tour Stories
Anthrax Revisit Their 'Married With Children' Appearance
Anthrax And Death Angel Stars Cover U2
Anthrax Look Back At Tour With Iron Maiden In New Video
Anthrax's Benante Rocks All-Star KISS Tribute
Anthrax Revisit Public Enemy Collaboration On Persistence Of Time Video Series
Ozzy Osbourne Shares His Expected Timeline For Live Return- Semisonic Rock TV To Celebrate First New Music In 20 Years- Bullet For My Valentine Plotting Studio Return- more
Singled Out: Raven's Top Of The Mountain
Battle of the Band: Fernando Perdomo
Travel News, Trips and Tips: 100 Dishes to Eat in Alabama
Ozzy Osbourne Shares His Expected Timeline For Live Return
Semisonic Rock TV To Celebrate First New Music In 20 Years
Bullet For My Valentine Plotting Recording Studio Return
Bob Daisley Remembers Ozzy Bandmate Lee Kerslake
Guns N' Roses Share Live Salt Lake City Video
Robert Plant Digs Deep For 'Tall Cool One'
Tarja Expands Spirits And Ghosts For This Christmas Season
Anthrax's Frank Bello Plotting Heavy Rock Solo Debut Album