Robert Plant Digs Deep For 'Tall Cool One'

(hennemusic) Led Zeppelin frontman Robert Plant is revisiting his 1988 track, "Tall Cool One", on the fifth and final episode in the third season of his podcast series, "Digging Deep."

The third single from "Now And Zen" - which features sampled riffs from a number of Led Zeppelin tunes - was a US Top 25 hit for the rocker while the project went Top 10 and sold more than 3 million copies in the country.

The third season of the podcast airs in sync with the October 2 release of a new anthology, "Digging Deep: Subterranea." The limited edition 2CD set, which presents 30 songs from the singer's career, includes three previously-unreleased tracks: "Charlie Patton Highway (Turn It Up - Part 1)", "Too Much Alike", featuring Patty Griffin, and "Nothing Takes The Place Of You." Stream the new episode here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

