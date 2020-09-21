Robert Plant Digs Deep For 'Tall Cool One'

(hennemusic) Led Zeppelin frontman Robert Plant is revisiting his 1988 track, "Tall Cool One", on the fifth and final episode in the third season of his podcast series, "Digging Deep."
The third single from "Now And Zen" - which features sampled riffs from a number of Led Zeppelin tunes - was a US Top 25 hit for the rocker while the project went Top 10 and sold more than 3 million copies in the country.
The third season of the podcast airs in sync with the October 2 release of a new anthology, "Digging Deep: Subterranea." The limited edition 2CD set, which presents 30 songs from the singer's career, includes three previously-unreleased tracks: "Charlie Patton Highway (Turn It Up - Part 1)", "Too Much Alike", featuring Patty Griffin, and "Nothing Takes The Place Of You." Stream the new episode here.
hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.
Robert Plant Shares New Episode Of Digging Deep Podcast
Robert Plant and Patty Griffin Share Collaboration Cover
Robert Plant Revisits Cover Of Tim Buckley Classic
Robert Plant Revisits 29 Palms On Digging Deep Podcast
Robert Plant Launches New Season Of Digging Deep
Robert Plant Streaming Previously Unreleased Song
Robert Plant Including Unreleases Songs On Digging Deep Collection
Robert Plant In The Studio For 'Shaken 'N' Stirred' Anniversary
Robert Plant Announces U.S. Tour With New Band
Ozzy Osbourne Shares His Expected Timeline For Live Return- Semisonic Rock TV To Celebrate First New Music In 20 Years- Bullet For My Valentine Plotting Studio Return- more
Singled Out: Raven's Top Of The Mountain
Battle of the Band: Fernando Perdomo
Travel News, Trips and Tips: 100 Dishes to Eat in Alabama
Ozzy Osbourne Shares His Expected Timeline For Live Return
Semisonic Rock TV To Celebrate First New Music In 20 Years
Bullet For My Valentine Plotting Recording Studio Return
Bob Daisley Remembers Ozzy Bandmate Lee Kerslake
Guns N' Roses Share Live Salt Lake City Video
Robert Plant Digs Deep For 'Tall Cool One'
Tarja Expands Spirits And Ghosts For This Christmas Season
Anthrax's Frank Bello Plotting Heavy Rock Solo Debut Album