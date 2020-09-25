.

Bruce Springsteen Streaming New Single 'Ghosts'

Bruce Henne | 09-25-2020

(hennemusic) Bruce Springsteen is streaming a lyric video for "Ghosts", the latest single from his forthcoming album, "Letter To You." Due October 23, the rocker's 20th studio record was recorded in less than a week at his home studio on New Jersey.

"'Ghosts' is about the beauty and joy of being in a band, and the pain of losing one another to illness and time," says Springsteen. "'Ghosts' tries to speak to the spirit of the music itself, something none of us owns but can only discover and share together. In the E Street Band, it resides in our collective soul, powered by the heart."

"Ghosts" follows the title track as the second preview to the singer's first record with the E Street Band since 2014's "High Hopes." Produced by Ron Aniello with Springsteen, "Letter To You" includes nine recently-written Springsteen songs, as well as new recordings of three of his legendary, but previously-unreleased, compositions from the 1970s: "Janey Needs A Shooter," "If I Was The Priest," and "Song For Orphans." Stream the song here.

