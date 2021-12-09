Metallica Announce Free Livestream Of 40th Anniversary Shows

promo poster for livestreams

Metallica fans from around the world will be able to witness the legendary band's special two night 40th anniversary celebration from the Chase Center in San Francisco.

The band had this to say, "It's almost here... our 40th anniversary celebration is right around the corner! We're looking forward to hitting the stage in San Francisco at Chase Center with so many of our friends visiting from around the globe those two nights next week.

"While we wish each and every one of you could join us, we know you can't all be in the house. So we're incredibly excited to announce that our friends at Amazon will be streaming both shows live, as they happen, worldwide and for free!

"Kicking off our partnership with The Coda Collection, the exclusive free, global live streams on December 17 and 19 will start at 9 PM PST / 12 AM EST / 6 AM CET / 2 PM JST. No matter where you are those nights - or depending on your timezone, the following day - you'll be able to watch live from home or on mobile via Amazon Music, Amazon Music's Twitch channel, and Prime Video (with or without Prime on-demand viewing Membership). The shows will then be made available exclusively at The Coda Collection/Prime Video Channel for subsequent viewing in 2022."

Fans will also be able to watch films featured as part of the SF Takeover Film Fest, including "Cunning Stunts" and "Orgullo, Pasion, y Gloria: Tres Noches en la Ciudad de Mexico" at the Coda Collection/ Prime Video Channel for the weekend. Find more details here.

