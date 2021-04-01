.

Brett Young Adds Artists To New Dates For Caliville Weekend

Michael Angulia | 04-01-2021



Brett Young have announced that his first-ever “Caliville Weekend” getaway event in Palm Springs, CA has been postponed until Labor Day Weekend (September 3-6, 2021).

The event is curated by Young, and they have announced the addition of Chase Rice, Maddie & Tae, Devin Dawson, Seaforth, Filmore, Keaton Simons, Noah Needleman, Matt Ferranti, DJ Hish & DJ Coral to the musical lineup.

The resort takeover will also feature a wide-range of actives including pool parties, BBQs, golfing with Young and much more. Packages go on-sale beginning on April 13 here.

