Royal Blood Release 'Limbo' Video

(hennemusic) Royal Blood have released a music video for their new song "Limbo", the latest single from their forthcoming album, "Typhoons," which is set to be released on April 30th.

"Limbo is about being sick and tired of being sick and tired," says the duo of bassist/singer Mike Kerr and drummer Ben Thatcher. "Being bored of my own behavior and the psychological crisis of being utterly lost and helpless to the violent storms of self-destruction and addiction.

"It is without a doubt the most ambitious and wildest we have allowed ourselves to be and we can't wait to invite you this far down the rabbit hole with us. This is it. Don't get scared now."

"Limbo" follows "Trouble's Coming" and "Typhoons" as the latest preview to the project. Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

Related Stories

Royal Blood Share Live Debut Of 'Limbo'

Royal Blood Unleash New Single 'Limbo'

Royal Blood To Play Virtual Concert During Bloxy Awards

Royal Blood Release 'Typhoons' Video

Royal Blood Share Stream Of 'Typhoons'

Royal Blood Rock New Single On The Late Late Show

Royal Blood To Rock The Late Late Show

Royal Blood Premiere Video For New Single 'Trouble's Coming'

Royal Blood Release Brand New Song 'Trouble's Coming'

News > Royal Blood



