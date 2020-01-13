.

Dave Grohl, Plus Stone Sour, Anthrax Stars Lead Dimebash Lineup

William Lee | 01-13-2020

Dimebag

An all-star lineup of music stars have been lined up to take part in this year's Dimebash, celebrating late Pantera and Damageplan guitarist "Dimebag" Darrell Abbott.

The special tribute jam is scheduled to take place Thursday, January 16 at The Observatory OC in Santa Ana, Ca and will include jams of Dime's music and some of his favorite songs.

The all-ages event and unofficial kick-off for the Winter NAMM show, starts at 7:00 PM and will be hosted by Jose Mangin (Affliction / SiriusXM) and Riki Rachtman (former MTV Headbangers Ball host / Cathouse founder) and will be opened by Texas rockers WhiskeyDick.

The all-star jam will include Dave Grohl, and members of Accept, Act Of Defiance, Anthrax, Armored Saint, Bad Wolves, Bad Guys Wear Black, Broken Hope, Butcher Babies, Cody Jinks, Crowbar, Cypress Hill, Dylan Rose, Hatebreed, Hellyeah, In Flames, In This Moment, Iron Maidens, Kill Devil Hill, King Diamond, King's X, Kyng, Lamb of God, Lita Ford, Pearl, Prong, Sebastian Bach, Sepultura, Stone Sour, The Haunted, Testament, Tyr and more.


