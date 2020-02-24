Dimebag's Girlfriend Rita Haney Speaks About Cancer Fight

Photo by antiMusic's Debbie Seagle Photo by antiMusic's Debbie Seagle

Rita Haney, The longtime girlfriend of late Pantera guitarist "Dimebag" Darrell Abbott, recently spoke publicly about her battle with ovarian cancer.

Haney spoke with The Blairing Out With Eric Blair Show about the battle on the red carpet at the Ronnie James Dio 10th Memorial Awards Gala back on February 20th.

When she was asked about why the Ronnie James Dio Stand Up And Shout Cancer Fund is important to her, she explained, "A few years ago, I had a bout of ovarian cancer that I had to deal with. For a whole year, I was doing treatments, and I had no clue what was gonna happen.

"I kept it pretty quiet. But Wendy [Dio] works with some great people, and these people helped me. It means a lot to me, for this foundation, to just bring awareness to any sort of cancer. So, yeah, it's more than words." Watch the interview clip below:





