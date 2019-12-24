.

Dave Mustaine Asked Dimebag To Join Megadeth 2019 In Review

William Lee | 12-24-2019

Dave Mustaine Asked Dimebag To Join Megadeth was a top 19 story of Mar. 2019: Dave Mustaine revealed that he invited late Pantera legend Dimebag Darrell to join Megadeth, but it did not happen because the drummer slot had already been filed and Dimebag wanted his brother Vinnie Paul to join too.

Mustaine made the revelation during a new interview with the Tampa Bay Times about his involvement in this year's Experience Hendrix Tour. Dave shared, "I actually called him up and asked him to play in Megadeth. Fate would have completely changed if I would have called him before I called Nick Menza.

"I said, 'Hey, Darrell, I'm looking for a guitar player.' And he goes, 'Can I bring my brother?' And I went, 'Who's your brother?' He goes, 'Vinny Paul! Don't you know Vinny Paul?'

"He wanted to bring his brother and have him play with us, and I go, 'Oh, man, I just hired Nick Menza.' Can you imagine what Vinny and Darrell would have been with me and Junior (bassist Dave Ellefson)? Would've been pretty cool."


