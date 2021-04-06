Hollywood Undead Announce Undead Unhinged Streaming Event

Hollywood Undead have announced that they are teaming up with Danny Wimmer Presents for a special streaming event called Undead Unhinged.

The stream will be taking place on Friday, April 30 at 4pm PDT / 7pm EDT / Midnight BST and will be available on Video On Demand for 72 hours after the broadcast.



The show is expected to feature performances of their hits, deep cuts, special guests, and never-before-performed tracks. Charlie Scene had this to say, "This is something we've wanted to do for a long time. It's exciting to take some songs you wrote years ago and play them a new way. As soon as I heard the first note, I knew it was going to be special"



Tickets are available here and a trailer for the event can be streamed below:

