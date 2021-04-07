.

Cheap Trick To Rock The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Bruce Henne | 04-07-2021

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Cheap Trick single art

(hennemusic) Cheap Trick will perform on CBS-TV's The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Thursday, April 8th. The appearance comes the night before the band release their new album, "In Another World."

Produced by Julian Raymond, the project has been previewed with the singles "Light Up The Fire" and "Boys & Girls & Rock N Roll", and includes the group's 2019 cover of John Lennon's "Gimme Some Truth."

The Rockford, IL band's 20th studio release follows a pair of 2017 records: "We're All Alright!" and "Christmas Christmas", and last fall's cover of the David Bowie classic "Rebel Rebel."

"In Another World" will be available digitally as well as on standard black vinyl, CD, digitally and via streaming platforms; a limited edition blue and white splattered vinyl will be available at independent record stores across America, while a limited edition picture disc will be available exclusively via Target. Stream "Boys & Girls & Rock N Roll" here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

Related Stories


Cheap Trick To Rock The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Cheap Trick Stream New Single 'Boys & Girls & Rock N Roll'

Cheap Trick Stream New Song 'Light Up The Fire' And Announce Album

Cheap Trick Preview New Single 'Light Up The Fire'

Cheap Trick's New Album In 'Ready To Go'

Megadeth Bassist Releases Vintage Cheap Trick Track From Covers Album

Cheap Trick Finish Work On New Album

ZZ Top Postpone Tour With Cheap Trick

Cheap Trick's 'At Budokan' Enters US National Recording Registry

Cheap Trick Joining Rod Stewart For Summer Tour

News > Cheap Trick

advertisement
Day In Rock

Guns N' Roses Announce Rescheduled Summer Tour Dates- Ozzy Osbourne Inducted Into The WWE Hall Of Fame- Twenty One Pilots 'Shy Away' With New Video- Sammy Hagar- more

Anthrax Working On New Song With Chuck D- Ricky Warwick Announces 'A Year In The Home' Livestream- Motley Crue Have Two Unreleased Songs With Former Singer- more

Megadeth Wrapping Up Work On New Album Says Mustaine- Bird3 Fan Helps Create New Song 'Angels Do Exist'- Guns N' Roses Icon Helped Illumination Road With New Song- more

Iron Maiden Not Metallica Created Thrash Says Anthrax Star- Chris Cornell's Widow Responds To Soundgarden Social Media Access Demand- Pink Floyd, Queen- more

Reviews

National Beer Day Gift Guide

Battle of the Band: Black Sabbath

Easter Gift Guide

Eric Anders and Mark O'Bitz - Sirens Go By

On The Record: Pirates Press Records Edition

advertisement
Latest News

Portugal. The Man Share 'Lay Me Back Down' Video From Oregon City Sessions

Zac Brown Band Announce Their Very First Livestream

The Maine Share New Single 'April 7th'

Twenty One Pilots 'Shy Away' With New Video and Announce Album

Mat Kearney Goes 'Anywhere With You' With New Video

Singled Out: Zuli Jr.'s Two

Dennis DeYoung Shares First Video From Final Album

Eric Church Announces North American Gather Again Tour