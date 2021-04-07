Cheap Trick To Rock The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

(hennemusic) Cheap Trick will perform on CBS-TV's The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Thursday, April 8th. The appearance comes the night before the band release their new album, "In Another World."
Produced by Julian Raymond, the project has been previewed with the singles "Light Up The Fire" and "Boys & Girls & Rock N Roll", and includes the group's 2019 cover of John Lennon's "Gimme Some Truth."
The Rockford, IL band's 20th studio release follows a pair of 2017 records: "We're All Alright!" and "Christmas Christmas", and last fall's cover of the David Bowie classic "Rebel Rebel."
"In Another World" will be available digitally as well as on standard black vinyl, CD, digitally and via streaming platforms; a limited edition blue and white splattered vinyl will be available at independent record stores across America, while a limited edition picture disc will be available exclusively via Target. Stream "Boys & Girls & Rock N Roll" here.
Cheap Trick Stream New Single 'Boys & Girls & Rock N Roll'
Cheap Trick Stream New Song 'Light Up The Fire' And Announce Album
Cheap Trick Preview New Single 'Light Up The Fire'
Cheap Trick's New Album In 'Ready To Go'
Megadeth Bassist Releases Vintage Cheap Trick Track From Covers Album
Cheap Trick Finish Work On New Album
ZZ Top Postpone Tour With Cheap Trick
Cheap Trick's 'At Budokan' Enters US National Recording Registry
Cheap Trick Joining Rod Stewart For Summer Tour
Guns N' Roses Announce Rescheduled Summer Tour Dates- Ozzy Osbourne Inducted Into The WWE Hall Of Fame- Twenty One Pilots 'Shy Away' With New Video- Sammy Hagar- more
Anthrax Working On New Song With Chuck D- Ricky Warwick Announces 'A Year In The Home' Livestream- Motley Crue Have Two Unreleased Songs With Former Singer- more
Megadeth Wrapping Up Work On New Album Says Mustaine- Bird3 Fan Helps Create New Song 'Angels Do Exist'- Guns N' Roses Icon Helped Illumination Road With New Song- more
Iron Maiden Not Metallica Created Thrash Says Anthrax Star- Chris Cornell's Widow Responds To Soundgarden Social Media Access Demand- Pink Floyd, Queen- more
Battle of the Band: Black Sabbath
Eric Anders and Mark O'Bitz - Sirens Go By
On The Record: Pirates Press Records Edition
Portugal. The Man Share 'Lay Me Back Down' Video From Oregon City Sessions
Zac Brown Band Announce Their Very First Livestream
The Maine Share New Single 'April 7th'
Twenty One Pilots 'Shy Away' With New Video and Announce Album
Mat Kearney Goes 'Anywhere With You' With New Video
Dennis DeYoung Shares First Video From Final Album
Eric Church Announces North American Gather Again Tour