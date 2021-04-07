Cheap Trick To Rock The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

(hennemusic) Cheap Trick will perform on CBS-TV's The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Thursday, April 8th. The appearance comes the night before the band release their new album, "In Another World."

Produced by Julian Raymond, the project has been previewed with the singles "Light Up The Fire" and "Boys & Girls & Rock N Roll", and includes the group's 2019 cover of John Lennon's "Gimme Some Truth."

The Rockford, IL band's 20th studio release follows a pair of 2017 records: "We're All Alright!" and "Christmas Christmas", and last fall's cover of the David Bowie classic "Rebel Rebel."

"In Another World" will be available digitally as well as on standard black vinyl, CD, digitally and via streaming platforms; a limited edition blue and white splattered vinyl will be available at independent record stores across America, while a limited edition picture disc will be available exclusively via Target. Stream "Boys & Girls & Rock N Roll" here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

