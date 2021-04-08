Megadeth's David Ellefson Announces Bass Chronicles Concert Series

Megadeth cofounder David Ellefson has announced that will be launching a special Bass Chronicles storyteller concert series that will visit four cities across the eastern Midwest USA this fall.

According to the announcement, "Each event will be presented as a chronological set filled with songs and stories spanning David's legendary career, along with some deep cuts that have rarely (or never) been performed live from his catalog of work."

The tour will kick off on September 23rd in Pittsburgh, PA at the Crafthouse. The next stop will be in Akron, OH at the Empire Concert Club on September 24th,

Ellefson will then travels to Marietta, OH on September 25th for a show at The Adelphia. He will wrap things up on September 26th in Richmond, IN at The Firehouse.

The David Ellefson Bass Chronicles band will be comprised of Ellefson, Andre Vanchot (Eddie Ojeda Band) on vocals, drummer Christian "Opus" Lawrence (Dead By Wednesday) and guitarists Dave Sharpe (Dead By Wednesday) and Drew Fortier (Bang Tango), who also co-wrote Rock Star Hitman (Ellefson Book Co.) with Ellefson and is the writer, director, and star of Dwellers (Ellefson Films) which is the award winning found footage horror film produced by David Ellefson that will be released on Blu Ray/DVD/Digital on October 12 via Ellefson Films.

Ellefson had this to say, "I'm excited to head out and hit the stage again as we're preparing a special list of songs, including some rarities which have never been performed live."

VIP dinner packages will be available for each show, as well as copies of Ellefson's new fictional book Rock Star Hitman (The Sledge Chronicles) and other concert merchandise. A behind the scenes video and teaser screening of the upcoming Dwellers film is also being arranged at select events. Those can be ordered here.

Ellefson continues, "People are excited about live shows again so we're approaching these events like a traveling pop-up experience where you can catch a show, see a flick, buy some merch, and even break bread with the band at the VIP dinners. So, get ready for a full night out!"



Related Stories

Megadeth's David Ellefson Set Release Date For 'Dwellers'

Megadeth's David Ellefson Releasing New Song For Covid-19 Relief

David Ellefson Inks Former Megadeth Bandmate Chris Poland

Megadeth's David Ellefson Releases 'Sleeping Giants' Video

Megadeth's David Ellefson Reacts To Mustaine's Cancer News

Megadeth's David Ellefson Announces More Basstory Dates

Megadeth David Ellefson Announces Storyteller Tour

Megadeth's David Ellefson Details Forthcoming Book

Megadeth's David Ellefson Announces Meet and Greet Events

News > David Ellefson



