Dave Grohl Announces 'What Drives Us' Documentary Film

A new documentary directed by Dave Grohl and produced by the Foo Fighters, entitled "What Drives Us", will be available via The Coda Collection in the U.S. and Amazon Prime Video in select global markets beginning April 30th.

Grohl had this to say, "This film is my love letter to every musician that has ever jumped in an old van with their friends and left it all behind for the simple reward of playing music.

"What started as a project to pull back the curtain on the DIY logistics of stuffing all of your friends and equipment into a small space for months on end eventually turned into an exploration of 'why?' What drives us?'" Watch the trailer below:

