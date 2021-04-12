Dave Grohl Announces 'What Drives Us' Documentary Film

A new documentary directed by Dave Grohl and produced by the Foo Fighters, entitled "What Drives Us", will be available via The Coda Collection in the U.S. and Amazon Prime Video in select global markets beginning April 30th.
Grohl had this to say, "This film is my love letter to every musician that has ever jumped in an old van with their friends and left it all behind for the simple reward of playing music.
"What started as a project to pull back the curtain on the DIY logistics of stuffing all of your friends and equipment into a small space for months on end eventually turned into an exploration of 'why?' What drives us?'" Watch the trailer below:
Ozzy Osbourne, AC/DC and Foo Fighters For iHeartRadio Music Awards
Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl Announces The Storyteller Book
KISS, Foo Fighters, Steve Vai, Korn, Ghost Items Part Of Road Relief Auction
AC/DC's Brian Johnson Meets Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl Goes Online
Foo Fighters' Late Late Show Appearance Streaming Online
Foo Fighters Go Disco With Bee Gees Classic
Foo Fighters Debut In U.S. Top 5 With New Album 'Medicine At Midnight'
Foo Fighters Top Album Chart With 'Medicine At Midnight'
Foo Fighters Share 'Making A Fire' Live Video
AC/DC's Brian Johnson Releasing Autobiography- Dave Grohl Announces 'What Drives Us' Film- Jason Becker Returns From The Hospital- Puscifer- The Polyphonic Spree Return- more
Earl 'DMX' Simmons Dead At 50- Ozzy Osbourne, AC/DC and Foo Fighters For iHeartRadio Music Awards- Lamb Of God and Jason Aalon Bulter Rock Bad Brains Classic- more
New Wolfgang Van Halen Mammoth WVH Lyric Video Goes Online- Former David Lee Roth Guitarist Jason Becker Hospitalized- Roger Waters Reveals Rescheduled Tour Dates more
Motley Crue Announce Box Set- Guns N' Roses Announce Rescheduled Summer Tour Dates- Ozzy Osbourne Inducted Into The WWE Hall Of Fame- Twenty One Pilots- more
The Blues: Dulcie Taylor- Will Porter and More
Badfinger - No Matter What: Revisiting the Hits
Battle of the Band: Black Sabbath
On The Record: Pirates Press Records Edition
Saliva Revisit 'Click Click Boom' For 20th Anniversary
The Who and Heinz Team Up For Beanz Meanz The Who
Bob Seger In The Studio For 'Live Bullet' 45th Anniversary
Barenaked Ladies Get Animated With 'Flip'
Singled Out: The Dictators' Let's Get The Band Back Together
Dave Grohl Announces 'What Drives Us' Documentary Film
Danny Elfman Share Video From First New Solo Album in 37 Years
AC/DC's Brian Johnson Releasing Autobiography This Fall