Foo Fighters Get Animated For 'Chasing Birds' Video

(hennemusic) The Foo Fighters are marking the annual 4/20 Day cannabis culture celebration with a new animated video for their "Medicine At Midnight" track, "Chasing Birds."
"Anyone have plans for 4/20?" posted the band on social media. Produced by Bomper Studio with Animation Director Emlyn Davies, the clip sees the band explore a psychedelic adventure in the desert, where they encounter of number of wild and strange creatures on their trip.
This week, the Foo Fighters moved their upcoming European festival appearances to 2022 as the live music industry continues to be impacted by the pandemic. Watch the video here.
Foo Fighters' 'Holding Poison' Covered By Tempt
Foo Fighters Push Back 2021 Tour Dates To Next Year
Dave Grohl and His Mom Preview 'From Cradle To Stage' TV Series
Dave Grohl Announces 'What Drives Us' Documentary Film
Ozzy Osbourne, AC/DC and Foo Fighters For iHeartRadio Music Awards
Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl Announces The Storyteller Book
KISS, Foo Fighters, Steve Vai, Korn, Ghost Items Part Of Road Relief Auction
AC/DC's Brian Johnson Meets Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl Goes Online
Foo Fighters' Late Late Show Appearance Streaming Online
Foo Fighters Get Animated For 'Chasing Birds'- Of Mice & Men 'Bloom' With New Song and EP- Deftones Reveal 'Ceremony' Video- Styx and Collective Soul Summer Tour- more
Mudvayne Reunite and Announce Festival Performances- Dave Grohl and His Mom Preview 'From Cradle To Stage' TV Series- Greta Van Fleet's' New Album Streaming Online- more
Foreigner Expand Summer Tour - My Chemical Romance Postpone North American Tour- Black Veil Brides Announce Unplugged Streaming Event- Pink Floyd- more
Fear Factory Stream First New Song In Almost Six Years- Nancy Wilson Streaming Eddie Van Halen Tribute- 'Escape The Fate Recruit Travis Barker For 'Lightning Strike'- more
On The Record: UB40 - Signing Off (40th Anniversary Edition)
Live: Joe Bonamassa - Austin City Limits Live
Rock Reads: Destined to Die Young
The Blues: Dulcie Taylor- Will Porter and More
Badfinger - No Matter What: Revisiting the Hits
Helmet Turn With Cover Of Gang Of Four's 'In The Ditch'
Monster Magnet Take On Dust's 'Learning To Die'
Buzzard Buzzard Buzzard Deliver 'New Age Millennial Magic' Video
Singled Out: Chonna Cristelle's Leave Letter (Stripped)
Exodus' Gary Holt Launched GoFundMe For Tom Hunting's Cancer Fight
The Struts and Paris Jackson Share 'Low Key In Love' Video
Zakk Wylde Does Infomercial For Black Label Society Box Set
Joe Bonamassa Now Serving: Royal Tea Live From The Ryman In June