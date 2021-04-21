.

Foo Fighters Get Animated For 'Chasing Birds' Video

Bruce Henne | 04-21-2021

Foo Fighters still from the video

(hennemusic) The Foo Fighters are marking the annual 4/20 Day cannabis culture celebration with a new animated video for their "Medicine At Midnight" track, "Chasing Birds."

"Anyone have plans for 4/20?" posted the band on social media. Produced by Bomper Studio with Animation Director Emlyn Davies, the clip sees the band explore a psychedelic adventure in the desert, where they encounter of number of wild and strange creatures on their trip.

This week, the Foo Fighters moved their upcoming European festival appearances to 2022 as the live music industry continues to be impacted by the pandemic. Watch the video here.

