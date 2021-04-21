Foo Fighters Get Animated For 'Chasing Birds' Video

(hennemusic) The Foo Fighters are marking the annual 4/20 Day cannabis culture celebration with a new animated video for their "Medicine At Midnight" track, "Chasing Birds."

"Anyone have plans for 4/20?" posted the band on social media. Produced by Bomper Studio with Animation Director Emlyn Davies, the clip sees the band explore a psychedelic adventure in the desert, where they encounter of number of wild and strange creatures on their trip.

This week, the Foo Fighters moved their upcoming European festival appearances to 2022 as the live music industry continues to be impacted by the pandemic. Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

Related Stories

Foo Fighters' 'Holding Poison' Covered By Tempt

Foo Fighters Push Back 2021 Tour Dates To Next Year

Dave Grohl and His Mom Preview 'From Cradle To Stage' TV Series

Dave Grohl Announces 'What Drives Us' Documentary Film

Ozzy Osbourne, AC/DC and Foo Fighters For iHeartRadio Music Awards

Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl Announces The Storyteller Book

KISS, Foo Fighters, Steve Vai, Korn, Ghost Items Part Of Road Relief Auction

AC/DC's Brian Johnson Meets Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl Goes Online

Foo Fighters' Late Late Show Appearance Streaming Online

News > Foo Fighters



