Brett Young Streams New Song 'Not Yet' And Announces Album

Brett Young has shared a lyric video for his brand new single "Not Yet". The song comes from his forthcoming album, "Weekends Look A Little Different," which will arrive on June 4th.
He had the following to say about the forthcoming studio effort, "It's hard to describe just how ready I am to finally get to share this new project with everyone.
"With so many special moments over the last year-and-a-half and creative jolts translating to writing so many different songs, it was important for me to pick the right ones to reflect where I am right now. I'm grateful and can't wait to share everything we have planned!" Watch the lyric video below:
