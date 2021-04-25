Brett Young Streams New Song 'Not Yet' And Announces Album

Brett Young has shared a lyric video for his brand new single "Not Yet". The song comes from his forthcoming album, "Weekends Look A Little Different," which will arrive on June 4th.

He had the following to say about the forthcoming studio effort, "It's hard to describe just how ready I am to finally get to share this new project with everyone.

"With so many special moments over the last year-and-a-half and creative jolts translating to writing so many different songs, it was important for me to pick the right ones to reflect where I am right now. I'm grateful and can't wait to share everything we have planned!" Watch the lyric video below:

Related Stories

Brett Young Adds Artists To New Dates For Caliville Weekend

Brett Young Celebrates His 7th No. 1 Song With 'Lady'

Brett Young Delivers His Version Of 'Silver Bells'

Brett Young Announces The Chapters Tour

Brett Young Announces Engagement To Taylor Mills

News > Brett Young



