Machine Gun Kelly Announces Tickets To My Downfall Tour

Machine Gun Kelly has announced the initial dates for a tour that he will be launching this fall in support of his latest album "Tickets To My Downfall".
The tour will feature support from special guests carolesdaughter, jxdn and KennyHoopla and tickets are set to go sale to the general public this Friday, April 30th.
The Tickets to My Downfall tour is currently scheduled to launch on September 9th in Minneapolis, MN at The Armory and will wrap up on December 18th with a hometown show at the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio.
More dates and cities are expected to be revealed. See the announced dates below:
09/09 Minneapolis, MN The Armory
9/10 Council Bluffs, IA Westfair Amphitheater
9/11 Indianapolis, IN TCU Amphitheater
9/13 New York, NY Summerstage Central Park
9/15 Boston, MA Leader Bank Pavilion
9/17 West Springfield, MA The Big E
9/21 Detroit, MI Aretha Franklin Amphitheater
9/22 Cincinnati, OH The Icon Festival
9/24 Orlando, FL Rebel Rock
9/25 Louisville, KY Louder Than Life
9/28 St. Louis, MO St. Louis Music Park
10/2 Rogers, AK Walmart Amphitheater
10/3 Bonner Springs, KS Providence Medical Center
10/5 Milwaukee, WI Eagles Ballroom
10/6 Nashville, TN Ascend Amphitheater
10/9 Sacramento, CA Aftershock Festival
10/10 San Francisco, CA The Warfield
10/12 Spokane, WA Spokane Pavilion
10/13 Troutdale, OR McMenamins Edgefield
10/17 Salt Lake City, UY The Complex
10/18 Denver, CO Red Rocks Amphitheater
10/20 Los Angeles, CA The Shrine
10/21 Phoenix, AZ Meza Amphitheater
10/24 Dallas. TX Toyota Music Factory
10/27 Charlotte, NC Metro Credit Union
10/28 Richmond, VA Virginia Credit Union Live!
12/18 Cleveland, OH Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
