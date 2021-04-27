Machine Gun Kelly Announces Tickets To My Downfall Tour

Machine Gun Kelly has announced the initial dates for a tour that he will be launching this fall in support of his latest album "Tickets To My Downfall".

The tour will feature support from special guests carolesdaughter, jxdn and KennyHoopla and tickets are set to go sale to the general public this Friday, April 30th.

The Tickets to My Downfall tour is currently scheduled to launch on September 9th in Minneapolis, MN at The Armory and will wrap up on December 18th with a hometown show at the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio.

More dates and cities are expected to be revealed. See the announced dates below:

09/09 Minneapolis, MN The Armory

9/10 Council Bluffs, IA Westfair Amphitheater

9/11 Indianapolis, IN TCU Amphitheater

9/13 New York, NY Summerstage Central Park

9/15 Boston, MA Leader Bank Pavilion

9/17 West Springfield, MA The Big E

9/21 Detroit, MI Aretha Franklin Amphitheater

9/22 Cincinnati, OH The Icon Festival

9/24 Orlando, FL Rebel Rock

9/25 Louisville, KY Louder Than Life

9/28 St. Louis, MO St. Louis Music Park

10/2 Rogers, AK Walmart Amphitheater

10/3 Bonner Springs, KS Providence Medical Center

10/5 Milwaukee, WI Eagles Ballroom

10/6 Nashville, TN Ascend Amphitheater

10/9 Sacramento, CA Aftershock Festival

10/10 San Francisco, CA The Warfield

10/12 Spokane, WA Spokane Pavilion

10/13 Troutdale, OR McMenamins Edgefield

10/17 Salt Lake City, UY The Complex

10/18 Denver, CO Red Rocks Amphitheater

10/20 Los Angeles, CA The Shrine

10/21 Phoenix, AZ Meza Amphitheater

10/24 Dallas. TX Toyota Music Factory

10/27 Charlotte, NC Metro Credit Union

10/28 Richmond, VA Virginia Credit Union Live!

12/18 Cleveland, OH Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse



