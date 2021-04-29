Noel Gallagher Streams 'We're On Our Way Now' Lyric Video

(hennemusic) Noel Gallagher is streaming a lyric video for a new single, "We're On Our Way Now", as the first preview to the June 11 release of his first solo greatest hits package, "Back The Way We Came: Vol 1 (2011-2021)."

The project - which captures the first decade of his work with The High Flying Birds - mixes tracks from their three UK No. 1 albums ("Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds", "Chasing Yesterday" and "Who Built The Moon?") and three EPs ("Black Star Dancing", "This Is The Place" and "Blue Moon Rising").

In addition to the newly-issued single, the set also includes a second new track, "Flying On The Ground." "Back The Way We Came: Vol 1 (2011-2021)" will be available in multiple formats, including a 2-CD set, a deluxe 3-CD package and a vinyl boxset; a limited edition, numbered, hand-pressed, colored, double LP with exclusive art print is being sold for Record Store Day on June 12.

Limited edition deluxe formats will include a bonus disc of previously-unreleased acoustic versions, remixes, instrumentals and an unheard demo.

"The title just came to me one afternoon, at the kitchen table," says Gallagher. "It's a saying isn't it: 'back the way we came'. I actually thought it was a great title. Which is why it's got Vol 1...because if there's another one, I'm not coming up with another title!" Watch the lyric video and trailer here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

