Breaking Benjamin And Papa Roach Announce Fall Live Dates

Breaking Benjamin have announced that they will be hitting the road for a short series of live dates next month that will also feature Papa Roach on the majority of the stops, and support from Memphis May Fire.

The tour is set to kick off on September 11th Gilford, NH at the Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion, with Papa Roach joining the trek on September 14th in Columbus, OH.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, August 6th at 10am local time at BreakingBenjamin.com, and a fan club presale for VIP packages and tickets will run from Wednesday, August 4th at 10am local time to Thursday, August 5th at 10pm local time. See the dates below:

Sat Sep 11 - Gilford, NH - Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

Sun Sep 12 - Montclair, NJ - The Wellmont Theater

Tue Sep 14 - Columbus, OH - Express Live!

Wed Sep 15 - Toledo, OH - Huntington Center

Fri Sep 17 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena

Sat Sep 18 - Scranton, PA - The Pavilion at Montage Mountain

Tue Sep 21 - Youngstown, OH - Covelli Centre

Wed Sep 22 - Huntington, WV - Mountain Health Arena

