.

Breaking Benjamin And Papa Roach Announce Fall Live Dates

Michael Angulia | 08-03-2021

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Tour poster

Breaking Benjamin have announced that they will be hitting the road for a short series of live dates next month that will also feature Papa Roach on the majority of the stops, and support from Memphis May Fire.

The tour is set to kick off on September 11th Gilford, NH at the Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion, with Papa Roach joining the trek on September 14th in Columbus, OH.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, August 6th at 10am local time at BreakingBenjamin.com, and a fan club presale for VIP packages and tickets will run from Wednesday, August 4th at 10am local time to Thursday, August 5th at 10pm local time. See the dates below:

Sat Sep 11 - Gilford, NH - Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
Sun Sep 12 - Montclair, NJ - The Wellmont Theater
Tue Sep 14 - Columbus, OH - Express Live!
Wed Sep 15 - Toledo, OH - Huntington Center
Fri Sep 17 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena
Sat Sep 18 - Scranton, PA - The Pavilion at Montage Mountain
Tue Sep 21 - Youngstown, OH - Covelli Centre
Wed Sep 22 - Huntington, WV - Mountain Health Arena

Related Stories


Breaking Benjamin And Papa Roach Announce Fall Live Dates

Breaking Benjamin And Special Guest Rock Alice In Chains Classic

Breaking Benjamin, Bush, Theory Of A Deadman Tour Canceled

Bush Stream New Song And Announce Tour With Breaking Benjamin

Breaking Benjamin Release Video Featuring Scooter Ward

Breaking Benjamin Share New Version Of 'So Cold'

Breaking Benjamin Reimagine Songs With Special Guests

Korn and Breaking Benjamin North American Tour

Breaking Benjamin, Chevelle, Three Days Grace Plot Summer Tour

Five Finger Death Punch and Breaking Benjamin Give Back

News > Breaking Benjamin

advertisement
Day In Rock

Weezer Cover Metallica's 'Enter Sandman'- A Day To Remember, Asking Alexandra Announce Fall Tour- more

Guns N' Roses The First 50 Gigs Video Series Coming- Becoming Led Zeppelin Documentary Completed- Motley Crue- more

Journey Reunite With Deen Castronovo- Slipknot Share Tribute To Joey Jordison- Cradle Of Filth Announce Album- more

Ozzy Osbourne Expands 'No More Tears' For 30th Anniversary- Mammoth WVH Play Second Club Show Ahead Of Guns N' Roses Tour- more

Reviews

Jackson Browne On Tour Behind New Album

Quick Flicks: Joe Jackson & Todd Rundgren featuring Ethel - State Theater New Jersey 2005

Road Trip: Clarksdale, Mississippi Part 2 - Blues at Red's, Tennessee Williams and One Cool Cat Head

Caught In The Act: Lit Live In Illinois

Root 66: Kevin Daniel- Craig Cardiff- Nineteen Hand Horse- Whistlebelly

advertisement
Latest News

Weezer Cover Metallica's 'Enter Sandman'

A Day To Remember, Asking Alexandra Announce Fall Tour

Rudy Sarzo Reunites With Quiet Riot

Breaking Benjamin And Papa Roach Announce Fall Live Dates

Guns N' Roses Tour Kick Off Video Goes Online

ZZ Top Play First Concert Since Dusty Hill's Death

Wolfgang Van Halen's Mammoth WVH Plays First Stadium Concert

Singled Out: Crystal McGrath's About A Boy