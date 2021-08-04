.

Metallica's 'Nothing Else Matters' Video Passes 1 Billion Views

Bruce Henne | 08-04-2021

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Cover art

(hennemusic) Metallica's video for their 1991 track, "Nothing Else Matters", has passed 1 billion views on YouTube. Directed by Adam Dubin, the clip features scenes from the 1992 documentary, "A Year And A Half In The Life Of Metallica."

Uploaded to YouTube in October of 2009, the video originally premiered in February of 1992, just two months before the song was issued as the third single from the band's self-titled record aka The Black Album.

A Top 10 track in several European countries, "Nothing Else Matters" reached No. 6 in the UK and No. 34 on the US Billboard Hot 100. A new version of the Metallica classic is featured in the new Disney movie, "Jungle Cruise."

Metallica will release a series of 30th anniversary reissues of The Black Album on September 10. Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

Related Stories


Metallica's 'Nothing Else Matters' Video Passes 1 Billion Views

Weezer Cover Metallica's 'Enter Sandman'

Metallica's Kirk Hammett Partners With Gibson

Metallica Stream Rehearsal Version Of 'Don't Tread On Me'

Metallica To Rock Intimate Theater This Fall

Metallica Stream Unreleased Live Version Of' Wherever I May Roam'

Metallica Share Rough Mix Of 'The Unforgiven'

Metallica Announce 40th Anniversary Concerts

Metallica Stream Rehearsal Version Of 'Holier Than Thou'

Ghost and Rodrigo y Gabriela Celebrate Metallica's Black Album Anniversary

News > Metallica

advertisement
Day In Rock

Guns N' Roses Debut New Song During Boston Concert- Black Sabbath Expand 'Technical Ecstasy' For Reissue- Metallica- more

Weezer Cover Metallica's 'Enter Sandman'- A Day To Remember, Asking Alexandra Announce Fall Tour

Guns N' Roses The First 50 Gigs Video Series Coming- Becoming Led Zeppelin Documentary Completed- Motley Crue- more

Journey Reunite With Deen Castronovo- Slipknot Share Tribute To Joey Jordison- Cradle Of Filth Announce Album- more

Reviews

Sites and Sounds: Clarksdale, MS Blues Festivals

Jackson Browne On Tour Behind New Album

Quick Flicks: Joe Jackson & Todd Rundgren featuring Ethel - State Theater New Jersey 2005

Road Trip: Clarksdale, Mississippi Part 2 - Blues at Red's, Tennessee Williams and One Cool Cat Head

Caught In The Act: Lit Live In Illinois

advertisement
Latest News

Guns N' Roses Debut New Song During Boston Concert

Black Sabbath Expand 'Technical Ecstasy' For Reissue

Metallica's 'Nothing Else Matters' Video Passes 1 Billion Views

Underoath Say 'Hallelujah' With New Song and Announce Album

Chris Young Announces Famous Friends Tour

ZZ Top Icon Dusty Hill's Widow Thanks Fans For Their Support

Loveland Duren Announce New Album 'Any Such Thing'

Singled Out: Joanne Shaw Taylor's Let Me Down Easy