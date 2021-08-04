Metallica's 'Nothing Else Matters' Video Passes 1 Billion Views

(hennemusic) Metallica's video for their 1991 track, "Nothing Else Matters", has passed 1 billion views on YouTube. Directed by Adam Dubin, the clip features scenes from the 1992 documentary, "A Year And A Half In The Life Of Metallica."

Uploaded to YouTube in October of 2009, the video originally premiered in February of 1992, just two months before the song was issued as the third single from the band's self-titled record aka The Black Album.

A Top 10 track in several European countries, "Nothing Else Matters" reached No. 6 in the UK and No. 34 on the US Billboard Hot 100. A new version of the Metallica classic is featured in the new Disney movie, "Jungle Cruise."

Metallica will release a series of 30th anniversary reissues of The Black Album on September 10. Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

