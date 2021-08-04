Metallica's 'Nothing Else Matters' Video Passes 1 Billion Views

(hennemusic) Metallica's video for their 1991 track, "Nothing Else Matters", has passed 1 billion views on YouTube. Directed by Adam Dubin, the clip features scenes from the 1992 documentary, "A Year And A Half In The Life Of Metallica."
Uploaded to YouTube in October of 2009, the video originally premiered in February of 1992, just two months before the song was issued as the third single from the band's self-titled record aka The Black Album.
A Top 10 track in several European countries, "Nothing Else Matters" reached No. 6 in the UK and No. 34 on the US Billboard Hot 100. A new version of the Metallica classic is featured in the new Disney movie, "Jungle Cruise."
Metallica will release a series of 30th anniversary reissues of The Black Album on September 10. Watch the video here.
Weezer Cover Metallica's 'Enter Sandman'
Metallica's Kirk Hammett Partners With Gibson
Metallica Stream Rehearsal Version Of 'Don't Tread On Me'
Metallica To Rock Intimate Theater This Fall
Metallica Stream Unreleased Live Version Of' Wherever I May Roam'
Metallica Share Rough Mix Of 'The Unforgiven'
Metallica Announce 40th Anniversary Concerts
Metallica Stream Rehearsal Version Of 'Holier Than Thou'
Ghost and Rodrigo y Gabriela Celebrate Metallica's Black Album Anniversary
Guns N' Roses Debut New Song During Boston Concert- Black Sabbath Expand 'Technical Ecstasy' For Reissue- Metallica- more
Weezer Cover Metallica's 'Enter Sandman'- A Day To Remember, Asking Alexandra Announce Fall Tour
Guns N' Roses The First 50 Gigs Video Series Coming- Becoming Led Zeppelin Documentary Completed- Motley Crue- more
Journey Reunite With Deen Castronovo- Slipknot Share Tribute To Joey Jordison- Cradle Of Filth Announce Album- more
Sites and Sounds: Clarksdale, MS Blues Festivals
Jackson Browne On Tour Behind New Album
Quick Flicks: Joe Jackson & Todd Rundgren featuring Ethel - State Theater New Jersey 2005
Road Trip: Clarksdale, Mississippi Part 2 - Blues at Red's, Tennessee Williams and One Cool Cat Head
Caught In The Act: Lit Live In Illinois
Guns N' Roses Debut New Song During Boston Concert
Black Sabbath Expand 'Technical Ecstasy' For Reissue
Metallica's 'Nothing Else Matters' Video Passes 1 Billion Views
Underoath Say 'Hallelujah' With New Song and Announce Album
Chris Young Announces Famous Friends Tour
ZZ Top Icon Dusty Hill's Widow Thanks Fans For Their Support
Loveland Duren Announce New Album 'Any Such Thing'
Singled Out: Joanne Shaw Taylor's Let Me Down Easy