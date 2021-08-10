.

Def Leppard Celebrating 'High 'N' Dry' Anniversary With Livestream

Bruce Henne | 08-10-2021

Album art

(hennemusic) Def Leppard have announced that they will be staging a livestream event celebrating the 40th anniversary of the band's 1981 album, "High 'N' Dry," on August 28th.

The group's first record with producer Mutt Lange yielded classic tracks like "Let It Go" and "Bringin' On The Heartbreak" while also delivering their first entry into the US Top 40, just two years before the pairing would strike multi-platinum with "Pyromania."

The "High 'n' Dry 40th Anniversary Retrospective" will feature brand new interviews with singer Joe Elliott, drummer Rick Allen and bassist Rick Savage, who share behind-the-scenes stories from the 1981 release, while guitarists Phil Collen and Vivian Campbell discuss the album's impact on their own musical trajectory and the world of rock and roll.

Complete with "High 'n' Dry" influences from fellow colleagues with answers to fan questions sourced directly from the Vault and Lepp socials, this hour+ filmed event premieres only inside the Def Leppard Vault.

The event will livestream on Saturday, August 28 starting at 9 p.m. BST / 4 p.m. EDT / 1 p.m. PDT. Read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

