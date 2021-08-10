Metallica Share Unreleased Live Version Of 'Through The Never'

(hennemusic) Metallica are sharing audio of a previously-unreleased live version of their 1991 track, "Through The Never", from the forthcoming expanded reissue of their self-titled fifth album.
"Early on in the Wherever We May Roam tour, we played back-to-back nights a couple hours northeast of 'home' at Sacramento's Arco Arena," says the band. "Check out this live version of 'Through The Never' from night two, available on the Remastered Expanded Edition and in the Remastered Deluxe Box Set for 'The Black Album.'"
Due September 10, the Limited Edition Deluxe Box Set contains the remastered album on 180G 2LP, a picture disc, three live LPs, 14 CDs (containing rough mixes, demos, interviews, live shows), 6 DVDs (containing outtakes, behind the scenes, official videos, live shows), a 120-page hardcover book, four tour laminates, three lithos, three guitar picks, a Metallica lanyard, a folder with lyric sheets, and a download card).
The reissue will be available in multiple configurations on September 10, including 180 gram Double Vinyl LP, Standard CD and 3 CD Expanded Edition, and digital formats.
The same day, a companion package entitled "The Metallica Blacklist" will be released; it features interpretations of songs from The Black Album from more than 50 artists spanning a vast range of genres, generations, cultures, continents and more. Stream the song here.
