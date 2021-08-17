Korn Tour Shakeup After Frontman Tests Positive For Covid-19

Korn have announced that they have been forced to postpone several concerts and cancel two dates after frontman Jonathan Davis tested positive for Covid-19.
The band shared via social media, "We really appreciate your patience as we work out the next steps for our tour. On Saturday, we received the unfortunate news that Jonathan tested positive for Covid, and needless to say, we had to postpone the show last minute. As a result of his positive test, we also need to reschedule the next handful of shows.
"As always, our primary goal is to ensure the safety of everyone involved, so this is something that has to be done. Jonathan's spirits are high, and he's resting and recovering now.
"We're as disappointed as you are about the circumstances, but we'll get through it though, and we can't wait to see you once we're back, firing on all cylinders once again.
"We thank you all for your love and support!"
Rescheduled dates:
Aug. 14 - Scranton, PA moving to Sep. 25
Aug. 17 - Wantagh, NY moving to Sep. 28
Aug. 18 - Holmdel, NJ moving to Sep. 26
Aug. 20 - Hartford, CT moving to Oct. 2
Aug. 21 - Mansfield, MA moving to Oct. 1
Aug. 22 - Gilford, NH moving to Oct. 3
Dates canceled due to scheduling conflicts:
Aug. 24 - Darien Center, NY*
Aug. 25 - Syracuse, NY*
* Ticketholders for these shows will be contacted for refunds.
