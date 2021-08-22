.

Exodus Unleash 'The Beatings Will Continue (Until Morale Improves)'

Keavin Wiggins | 08-22-2021

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Promo image courtesy Nuclear Blast

Exodus celebrated the news that their new album "Persona Non Grata" will arrive on November 19th by sharing a video for the song "The Beatings Will Continue (Until Morale Improves)".

Gary Holt had this to say, "After what seems like an eon, we now have the debut of our first single, 'The Beatings Will Continue (Until Morale Improves)'.

"I’m so jacked up for this and the release of Persona Non Grata! Let’s get the bloodletting started!" The video was written and directed by BJ McDonnell and produced by James A Rota. Watch it below:

Related Stories


Exodus Unleash 'The Beatings Will Continue (Until Morale Improves)'

Exodus' Tom Hunting 'Cancer Free' Following Surgery

Exodus' Tom Hunting Recovering From Gastrectomy Surgery

Exodus' Tom Hunting To Undergo Cancer Surgery

Testament, Exodus, and Death Angel Announce Fall Tour

Benefit Concert Announced For Exodus' Tom Hunting

Exodus' Gary Holt Launched GoFundMe For Tom Hunting's Cancer Fight

Exodus's Tom Hunting Begins Cancer Treatement

Exodus' Tom Hunting Diagnosed With Cancer

Metallica, Megadeth, Exodus And More Focus of Bay Area Godfathers Film

News > Exodus

advertisement
Day In Rock

Sleep Signals Involved in Serious Accident On P.O.D. Tour- Jerry Lee Lewis Pays Tribute To Don Everly- Between The Buried And Me- more

Slipknot's Corey Taylor 'Very, Very Sick' With Covid-19- Unreleased Van Halen Material In The Vault Says Sammy Hagar- more

Iron Maiden Share New Song 'Stratego'- Metallica Stream Live 'Of Wolf And Man' Video- Rolling Stones Expand 'Tattoo You'- more

Metallica's 'Sad But True' Given The Royal Blood Treatment- Dimebag Darrell's Estate Files Lawsuit Against Dean Guitars- Lynyrd Skynyrd- more

Reviews

Caught In The Act: The Black Crowes Live 2021

Travel News, Trips and Tips: August 2021

Joe Bonamassa - Now Serving: Royal Tea Live from the Ryman

Live: King Crimson Live In Scottsdale

Sites and Sounds: Park City Song Summit

advertisement
Latest News

Sleep Signals Involved in Serious Accident On P.O.D. Tour

Jerry Lee Lewis Pays Tribute To Don Everly

Between The Buried And Me Premiere 'The Future Is Behind Us' Video

Exodus Unleash 'The Beatings Will Continue (Until Morale Improves)'

Fuel Share New Single 'Don't Say I'

Queen's Roger Taylor Recruits KT Tunstall For New Single

Pop Evil Reschedule Covid-19 Postponed Tour Dates

Singled Out: Wormwood's The Gentle Touch of Humanity