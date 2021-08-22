Exodus Unleash 'The Beatings Will Continue (Until Morale Improves)'

Exodus celebrated the news that their new album "Persona Non Grata" will arrive on November 19th by sharing a video for the song "The Beatings Will Continue (Until Morale Improves)".
Gary Holt had this to say, "After what seems like an eon, we now have the debut of our first single, 'The Beatings Will Continue (Until Morale Improves)'.
"I’m so jacked up for this and the release of Persona Non Grata! Let’s get the bloodletting started!" The video was written and directed by BJ McDonnell and produced by James A Rota. Watch it below:
