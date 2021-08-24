Carrie Underwood To Premiere New Sunday Night Football Opener

Carrie Underwood's new opening for Sunday Night Football on NBC and their streaming service Peacock will premiere in less than three weeks with the 2021 season kick off on September 12tj.

The opening was shot at Industrial Light & Magic’s LED sound stage utilizing the company’s StageCraft LED virtual production technology that was recently used in “The Mandalorian,” and will for the first time feature a virtual football tailgate as a backdrop for Underwood’s performance of “Waiting All Day For Sunday Night.”

Carrie shared her excitement, “Shooting the new show open for Sunday Night Football is one of the highlights of my year.“I just love the fact that we get to reinvent it every year.

"The team behind these shoots is incredible and it’s always a really fun day, especially this year getting to work with such amazing state-of-the-art technology.”

The show open will also highlight user-generated cameos from some of the NFL’s biggest stars, as well as fans’ self-recorded video from NFL tailgates.

“We are excited about this year’s new collaboration with Carrie, which utilizes virtual production technology to generate real-time environments for Carrie’s performance, including a ‘tailgate’ to salute this game’s great fans, who have been ‘waiting all day for Sunday night’ and will be incorporated with their own user-generated tailgate videos,” said Tripp Dixon, creative director of the SNF show open.

See this season's schedule and watch Carrie's open video for 2020 below:

2021 NBC Sunday Night Football Schedule

Thurs. Sept. 9 - NFL Kickoff - Dallas Cowboys at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Sun. Sept. 12 - Week 1 - Chicago Bears at Los Angeles Rams

Sun. Sept. 19 - Week 2 - Kansas City Chiefs at Baltimore Ravens

Sun. Sept. 26 - Week 3 - Green Bay Packers at San Francisco 49ers

Sun. Oct. 3 - Week 4 - Tampa Bay Bucs at New England Patriots

*Sun. Oct. 10 - Week 5 - Buffalo Bills at Kansas City Chiefs

*Sun. Oct. 17 - Week 6 - Seattle Seahawks at Pittsburgh Steelers

*Sun. Oct. 24 - Week 7 - Indianapolis Colts at San Francisco 49ers

*Sun. Oct. 31 - Week 8 - Dallas Cowboys at Minnesota Vikings

*Sun. Nov. 7 - Week 9 - Tennessee Titans at Los Angeles Rams

*Sun. Nov. 14 - Week 10 - Kansas City Chiefs at Las Vegas Raiders

*Sun. Nov. 21 - Week 11 - Pittsburgh Steelers at Los Angeles Chargers

**Thurs. Nov. 25 - Week 12 - Buffalo Bills at New Orleans Saints

*Sun. Nov. 28 - Week 12 - Cleveland Browns at Baltimore Ravens

*Sun. Dec. 5 - Week 13 - San Francisco 49ers at Seattle Seahawks

*Sun. Dec. 12 - Week 14 - Chicago Bears at Green Bay Packers

*Sun. Dec. 19 - Week 15 - New Orleans Saints at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

*Sun. Dec. 26 - Week 16 - Washington Football Team at Dallas Cowboys

*Sun. Jan. 2 - Week 17 - Minnesota Vikings at Green Bay Packers

*Sun. Jan. 9 - Week 18 - TBD



*Flex Week

** Thanksgiving Night Game



