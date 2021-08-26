Metallica Share Previously Unreleased 'Wherever I May Roam' Live Video

(hennemusic) Metallica are sharing video of a previously-unreleased 1993 live version of their classic, "Wherever I May Roam", from the forthcoming expanded reissue of their self-titled fifth album.

The band were captured performing the song at Estádio Palestra Itália, São Paulo, Brazil on May 2nd, 1993; the track is featured on the "Wherever We May Roam" DVD included in the remastered Deluxe Box Set of The Black Album.

The expansive package contains the remastered album on 180G 2LP, a picture disc, three live LPs, 14 CDs (containing rough mixes, demos, interviews, live shows), 6 DVDs (containing outtakes, behind the scenes, official videos, live shows), a 120-page hardcover book, four tour laminates, three lithos, three guitar picks, a Metallica lanyard, a folder with lyric sheets, and a download card).

The reissue will be available in multiple configurations on September 10, including 180 gram Double Vinyl LP, Standard CD and 3 CD Expanded Edition, and digital formats.

The same day, a companion package entitled "The Metallica Blacklist" will be released; it features interpretations of songs from The Black Album from more than 50 artists spanning a vast range of genres, generations, cultures, continents and more. Stream the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

Related Stories

Metallica Stream Live 'Of Wolf And Man' Video

Metallica's 'Sad But True' Given The Royal Blood Treatment

The Metallica Podcast: Volume 1 Trailer Released

Metallica Share Unreleased Live Version Of 'Through The Never'

Metallica's 'Nothing Else Matters' Video Passes 1 Billion Views

Weezer Cover Metallica's 'Enter Sandman'

Metallica's Kirk Hammett Partners With Gibson

Metallica Stream Rehearsal Version Of 'Don't Tread On Me'

Metallica To Rock Intimate Theater This Fall

News > Metallica