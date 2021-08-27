KISS were forced to postpone their concert in Burgettstown, PA on Thursday night (August 26th) after frontman Paul Stanley tested positive for Covid-19.
Stanley is the latest rock star to test positive for the virus despite receiving the vaccine. The band broke the news with the following social media post on Thursday, "Tonight's KISS show at The Pavilion at Star Lake in Burgettstown, PA is unfortunately postponed due to Paul Stanley testing positive for COVID. More information about show dates will be made available ASAP.
"Everyone on the entire tour, both band and crew, are fully vaccinated. The band and their crew have operated in a bubble independently to safeguard everyone as much as possible at each show and in between shows.
"The tour also has a COVID safety protocol officer on staff full-time that is ensuring everyone is closely following all CDC guidelines."
Late KISS Star Eric Carr Documentary In The Works
KISS Announce Las Vegas Residency
KISS Announce Rescheduled Leg For Farewell Tour
KISS Reunion With Ace and Peter Impossible Says Paul Stanley
KISS Frontman Paul Stanley Apologizes For Bob Ezrin Accusation
KISS Preview A&E Biography Special KISStory
Gene Simmons Talks KISStory On Morning Television
KISS Rock The Tribeca Film Festival
KISS Announce American End Of The Road Farewell Tour Dates
KISS Frontman Paul Stanley Tests Positive For Covid-19- Rolling Stones To Proceed With US Tour Following Death Of Charlie Watts- more
Gene Simmons Apologizes To David Lee Roth- Joe Bonamassa Releases 'The Heart That Never Waits' Video- Metallica- more
Nirvana Sued By 'Nevermind' Album Cover Baby- The Rolling Stones Pay Tribute To Charlie Watts- Pearl Jam- more
Rolling Stones Charlie Watts Dead At 80- Corey Taylor 'Out Of The Woods' In Covid-19 Battle- Shinedown Preview 'Attention Attention!' Film- more
Sites and Sounds: An All Star Salute to Lee Greenwood
RockPile: Ladies Edition- Ann Wilson, Ellen Foley, Josie Cotton and Laura Meade
Caught In The Act: The Black Crowes Live 2021
Travel News, Trips and Tips: August 2021
KISS Frontman Paul Stanley Tests Positive For Covid-19
Rolling Stones To Proceed With US Tour Following Death Of Charlie Watts
The Cult Postpone 2021 Live Dates Due To Pandemic
The Black Crowes Reschedule UK and European Tour
Singled Out: Wave Break's Manic Dreams
Led Zeppelin IV Revisited For 50th Anniversary Series
Cory Marks Releases Rockin' 'Nashville Nights' EP
The Juliana Theory And Mae Team For Coheadlining Tour