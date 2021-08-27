.

KISS Frontman Paul Stanley Tests Positive For Covid-19

Michael Angulia | 08-27-2021

Tour poster

KISS were forced to postpone their concert in Burgettstown, PA on Thursday night (August 26th) after frontman Paul Stanley tested positive for Covid-19.

Stanley is the latest rock star to test positive for the virus despite receiving the vaccine. The band broke the news with the following social media post on Thursday, "Tonight's KISS show at The Pavilion at Star Lake in Burgettstown, PA is unfortunately postponed due to Paul Stanley testing positive for COVID. More information about show dates will be made available ASAP.

"Everyone on the entire tour, both band and crew, are fully vaccinated. The band and their crew have operated in a bubble independently to safeguard everyone as much as possible at each show and in between shows.

"The tour also has a COVID safety protocol officer on staff full-time that is ensuring everyone is closely following all CDC guidelines."

News > KISS

