Animals As Leaders Drop Of Dance Gavin Dance's Afterburner Tour

Animals As Leaders have announced that they are pulling out of Dance Gavin Dance's "Afterburner Tour" that is kicking off early next month due to "unforeseen circumstances."
The band had this to say about the change of plans, "Due to unforeseen circumstances, we will be withdrawing ourselves from the Dance Gavin Dance Afterburner Tour.
"Apologies to any fans who were planning on seeing us on the tour, but we'll be returning to all these cities on a scheduled headline tour with new music for next year."
Dance Gavin Dance have announced that they have recruited Polyphia to replace Animals as leaders as the direct support act on the tour that is launching on September 7th in Portland and will also include Veil Of Maya, Eidola, and Wolf & Bear. See the dates below:
9/7 Portland, OR - McMenamins Crystal Ballroom
9/8 Seattle, WA - Showbox Sodo
9/11 Hollywood, CA - Hollywood Palladium
9/13 Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex
9/15 Denver, CO - Mission Ballroom
9/16 Kansas City, MO - Arvest Bank Theatre
9/17 Minneapolis, MN - Fillmore Minneapolis
9/18 Indianapolis, IN - Egyptian Ballroom
9/19 St. Louis, MO - The Pageant
9/21 Chicago, IL - Aragon Ballroom
9/22 Columbus, OH - Express Live!
9/23 Toronto, ON - Rebel
9/24 Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE
9/25 Detroit, MI - Masonic Temple Theatre
9/27 Norfolk, VA - The NorVa
9/29 Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore
9/30 Boston, MA - House Of Blues
10/1 Philadelphia, PA - Franklin Music Hall
10/2 Philadelphia, PA - Franklin Music Hall
10/3 New York, NY - Hammerstein Ballroom
10/5 Lake Buena Vista, FL - House Of Blues
10/6 St. Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live
10/8 Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works
10/9 Atlanta, GA - Masquerade
10/10 Atlanta, GA - Masquerade
10/12 Dallas, TX - Bomb Factory
10/13 Houston, TX - Warehouse Live
10/14 Houston, TX - Warehouse Live
10/15 San Antonio, TX - Vibes Event Center
10/16 Oklahoma City, OK - The Criterion
10/18 Albuquerque, NM - El Rey Theater
10/19 Tempe, AZ - The Marquee
10/20 Las Vegas, NV - Brooklyn Bowl
