The Quireboys Reschedule A Bit Of What You Fancy 30th Anniversary Tour Dates

The Quireboys have announced that they have rescheduled four dates of their "A Bit Of What You Fancy" 30th Anniversary Tour to June of 2022.
The new dates include Oxford Bullingdon (June 10), Southend Chinnerys (June 11), Bristol Thekla (June 17), and Nottingham Rescue Rooms (June 18). All tickets for the originally scheduled dates remain valid for the 2022 shows. The band has recruited Troy Redfern to support them on the trek.
To further celebrate the 30th anniversary of their "A Bit Of What You Fancy" debut album, the band also recently released a re-recorded the record with an updated sound.
Frontman Spike explains, "A Bit of What You Fancy is where it all began for the Quireboys. It was an incredible album that launched our career. However, the way we sound and play now doesn't do it justice.
"Henceforth, it has been a pleasure updating it to our modern-day gypsy rock and roll sound. I'm sure everyone will enjoy this new version in all its glory, marking its 30th Anniversary." See the tour dates below:
The Garage, Glasgow
Thursday 14 October 2021
Lemon Tree, Aberdeen
Saturday 15 October 2021
Brudenell Social Club, Leeds
Thursday 18 November 2021
Sage, Gateshead
Friday 19 November 2021
Sugarmill, Stoke
Saturday 20 November 2021
O2 Club Academy, Manchester
Friday 26 November 2021
The Guildhall, Gloucester
Saturday 27 November 2021
Concorde 2, Brighton
Friday 21 January 2022
O2 Institute 2, Birmingham
Saturday 22 January 2022
Bullingdon, Oxford
Friday 10 June 2022
Chinnerys, Southend
Saturday 11 June 2022
Thekla, Bristol
Friday 17 June 2022
Rescue Rooms, Nottingham
Saturday 18 June 2022
