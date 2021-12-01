Metallica Share 'Enter Sandman' Video From Welcome To Rockville

(hennemusic) Metallica are streaming video footage of their 1991 classic, "Enter Sandman", from their November 14 appearance at the Welcome To Rockville festival in Daytona Beach, FL.

Following a November 12 appearance at the event, the band returned two nights later to deliver a headlining set that featured a performance of their self-titled 1991 record - aka The Black Album - in its entirety.

After opening the show with 2016's "Hardwired" and a pair of classic tracks, the band launched into a full version of the album in reverse order - beginning with the rarely-played "The Struggle Within" and "My Friend Of Misery", and eventually closing out their regular set with "Enter Sandman" before returning for encores.

This fall, Metallica released a series of 30th anniversary reissues of "Metallica", which helped return it to the US Top 10 for the first time in three decades. Watch the video here.

