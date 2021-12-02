Carlos Santana Recovering From An Unscheduled Heart Procedure

Music icon Carlos Santana has shared the news that he is currently recovering from an unscheduled heart procedure, and has been forced to cancel the December dates for his Las Vegas Residency.

He is expected to recover in time to perform the January 2022 dates of his ongoing residency, An Intimate Evening with Santana: Greatest Hits Live at the House of Blues stage inside Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino.



Michael Vrionis, President, Universal Tone Management, had this to say,

"I regret to inform you that the Santana band has canceled the remaining December 2021 performances at The House of Blues in Las Vegas.

"Iconic band leader Carlos Santana had an unscheduled heart procedure that impacted his performance in Las Vegas. Carlos is doing fantastic and is anxious to be back on stage soon.

"He profoundly regrets that this 'speed bump' necessitated the cancellation of his upcoming performances. He is looking forward to seeing you all very soon."

Watch a video statement from Carlos below:

Related Stories

Santana And Rob Thomas Reunite For 'Move' Video

Carlos Santana Expands Las Vegas Residency Into Next Year

Santana And Steve Winwood Stream Cover Of 'Whiter Shade Of Pale'

Rob Thomas Reunites With Carlos Santana At Special Show

News > Santana