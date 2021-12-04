August Burns Red Frontman Leaves Tour Over Emergency Situation

August Burns Red have shared the band news that frontman Jake Luhrs is pulled out their current North American tour due to an emergency situation and they have recruited Convictions vocalist Michael Felker to fill in.

They had this to say, "Due to an emergency situation, Jake will be heading home for the remaining Leveler Tour Dates. He is ok, and will see everyone at Christmas Burns Red.

"We'd like to say a big thank you to Mike from Convictions for filling in on these remaining shows! Show him some love and we will see you tonight in Dallas!"

The band is on tour until December 10th to celebrate the 10th anniversary of their "Leveler" album and are being support on the trek by Fit For A King, Erra and Like Moths To Flames.

