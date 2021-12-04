Bad Wolves Frontman Tommy Vext Left Band 2021 In Review

Bad Wolves began year with the big news that they had officially parted ways with frontman Tommy Vext, which earned them a top 21 story from January 2021.

The band broke the news with this statement, "It is true that Bad Wolves and vocalist Tommy Vext have parted ways. The four of us plan to continue making music and a new album is planned for later this year.

"Tommy has been a big part of BAD WOLVES and we are grateful for his contributions. There is not much else to report at the moment but to send love and gratitude to the fans who have supported Bad Wolves from day one. We would not be here with out you. All the best, Chris, Doc, Kyle, and John".

Later in the year they shared that they had recruited former The Acacia Strain guitarist Daniel "DL" Laskiewicz to replace Vext.

