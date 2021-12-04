KISS Break Guinness World Records With NYE Livestream 2021 In Review

KISS kicked off 2021 with the big news that they had broken two Guinness World Records with their special livestreamed NYE concert from The Royal Beach at Atlantis, Dubai landing them a top 21 story from January 2021.

The band took to Twitter to share the news. They tweeted, "#KISS2020Goodbye broke the #GuinessWorldRecords for highest flame projection in a music concert and for most flame projections launched simultaneously in a music concert! Watch it at http://tixr.com"

The stream organizer Daniel E. Catullo told Khaleej Times prior to the special event, "We are hoping to set a new world record for the biggest pyro show, with nearly $1 million (Dh3.7million) spent on pyrotechnics alone.

"We're also looking to set a new world record as the highest grossing live concert stream of a rock band. I am a current world record holder for most cameras ever used in a live concert recording with 239 cameras, so I'm looking to get another world record!"

