Every Time I Die Say Keith Buckley 'Crucial' To Band

Keavin Wiggins | 12-05-2021

Every Time I Die have decided to cancel the remaining dates of their current tour after frontman Keith Buckley left the trek early, and the band emphasized that he remains a "critical part" of the group.

Shortly after the band announced that Keith was leaving the tour to focus on his mental health, the frontman issued a statement of his own stating in part, "While meditating in a side room yesterday I overheard my own brother tell an outsider that ETID had been in talks to replace me this entire time. I thought they were my biggest supporters. but Jordan had lied. his concern was a cruel trick. their statement is proof."

The group has now announced that they have decided to cancel the shows and reacted to Keith's statement. They shared, "We apologize to the fans this weekend for the cancelation of the remaining three shows of the Radical Tour.

"Keith Buckley is a crucial part of Every Time I Die and we apologize if our previous statement made it seem as if he was in recovery or came off as insensitive to the issues at hand. We are working on things privately now.

"Please give us a moment.

"And we will see you at Tid The Season."

