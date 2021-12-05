Gilby Explains Why He Turned Down Guns N' Roses Reunion Jam 2021 In Review

Cover art for Use Your Illusion I and II

Former Guns N' Roses guitarist Gilby Clarke was the subject of a top 21 story from January 2021 after explained in an interview the circumstances surrounding his invitation to jam with the band on their Not In This Lifetime reunion tour and why he was forced to decline.

Gilby revealed during an appearance on The SDR Show, "They didn't ask me to join the band, they asked me to come out and do a guest appearance with the band, and it just happened to be the day that I was in Chicago with my daughter.

"Her band was playing Lollapalooza (July 2016), and I'm actually her roadie. I don't think anybody would know how to tune the guitar if I wasn't there - just kidding - but yeah, it was just bad timing.

"I just said, 'Look, I think it's a great idea. I'm up for it. I just can't do it today.' They literally asked me that day. And I never heard back from them after I said that." Watch the interview below:

