Falling In Reverse Deliver 'I'm Not A Vampire (Revamped)' Video

Keavin Wiggins | 02-14-2021

Falling In ReverseStill from the video

Falling In Reverse has released a music video for their reimagined version of their song "I'm Not A Vampire". The original version comes from their 2011 album "The Drug In Me Is You".

Ronnie Radke had this to say about the new version of the track, "'I'm Not a Vampire (Revamped)' was over 10 years in the making. I wrote the original song, while sitting inside a maximum security prison, about drug addiction.

"I always believed songs such as this one had more to offer than its original form, so I wanted to give fans a new perspective and redefine who I am when it comes to expressing myself and being creative." Watch the video below:

I'm Not A Vampire (Revamped) Video


