Falling In Reverse Deliver 'I'm Not A Vampire (Revamped)' Video

Still from the video Still from the video

Falling In Reverse has released a music video for their reimagined version of their song "I'm Not A Vampire". The original version comes from their 2011 album "The Drug In Me Is You".

Ronnie Radke had this to say about the new version of the track, "'I'm Not a Vampire (Revamped)' was over 10 years in the making. I wrote the original song, while sitting inside a maximum security prison, about drug addiction.

"I always believed songs such as this one had more to offer than its original form, so I wanted to give fans a new perspective and redefine who I am when it comes to expressing myself and being creative." Watch the video below:

I'm Not A Vampire (Revamped) Video

Related Stories

Falling In Reverse's Derek Jones Dead At 35

Falling In Reverse Share 'The Drug In Me Is Reimagined'

Falling In Reverse Announce The Drug in Me Is Gold Tour

Falling In Reverse Cancel Tour Due To Family Emergency

Falling In Reverse Announce Fall Headline Tour

Slipknot's Corey Taylor Guests On New Falling In Reverse Single

News > Falling In Reverse