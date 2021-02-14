Riverside Share Special Live Video To Celebrate 'Out Of Myself' Release

Package promo courtesy Royal Ave Package promo courtesy Royal Ave

Riverside have shared a live video for "The Same River" to celebrate their two special releases, the global reissue of their debut album and their new retrospective live album.

"The Same River" is the opening track to the band's 2003 debut album "Out Of Myself", which until now has never been released outside of their native Poland, but is now available worldwide via InsideOutMusic.

The newly released performance video of the track comes from their new "Lost'n'Found - Live in Tilburg" live retrospective album, which they released back in December.

Mariusz Duda had this to say about the reissue, "During the pandemic, Riverside have clearly given in to retromania, reissuing some older releases every now and again.

"The reissue of our first album, 'Out of Myself', is perfectly justified though, as this year we are celebrating our 20th anniversary and we wanted to start the celebrations on a high note.

"We played our first song, 'The Same River', also at the concert in Tilburg in 2015. Today we can smile at the infamous slip-up with the guitar which stopped working at the beginning of the song, making the intro last what seemed like forever. It was a good time.

"I hope that the reissue of 'Out of Myself', this time on InsideOutMusic, will also be symbolic. Retuning to good memories is a much needed reflection these days, and it may as well herald the beginning of changes for the better." Watch the video below:

Related Stories

Riverside Announce New Band Lineup

Riverside Announce Special Edition CD and DVD Package

Riverside Release 'Lament' Video

Riverside Release 'River Down Below' Video

Riverside Announce New Concept Album 'Wasteland'

Riverside Announce New Album 'Wasteland'

News > Riverside