Metallica Rock 'For Whom The Bell Tolls' For BlizzCon

(hennemusic) Metallica performed their 1984 classic, "For Whom The Bell Tolls", on the opening day of the first virtual version of Blizzard Entertainment's games convention, BlizzCon.

The band delivered the track from their second album, "Ride The Lightning", on February 19 from their headquarters in San Rafael, CA; they previously appeared at the 2014 event. "We would love to be there this year, but obviously can't be," explained James Hetfield, "so here we are, and this is for you,"

With popular video game franchises like Warcraft, Hearthstone, Diablo and Overwatch, among others, Blizzard traditionally hosts the annual two-day event in Anaheim, CA.

"Ride The Lightning" recently topped the Billboard Vinyl Albums chart as Metallica made US chart history by becoming the first artist to claim the entire Top 5 in the chart's 10-year run, in sync with a series of colored vinyl reissues of their studio records. Watch the performance here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

