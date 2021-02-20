Metallica Rock 'For Whom The Bell Tolls' For BlizzCon

(hennemusic) Metallica performed their 1984 classic, "For Whom The Bell Tolls", on the opening day of the first virtual version of Blizzard Entertainment's games convention, BlizzCon.
The band delivered the track from their second album, "Ride The Lightning", on February 19 from their headquarters in San Rafael, CA; they previously appeared at the 2014 event. "We would love to be there this year, but obviously can't be," explained James Hetfield, "so here we are, and this is for you,"
With popular video game franchises like Warcraft, Hearthstone, Diablo and Overwatch, among others, Blizzard traditionally hosts the annual two-day event in Anaheim, CA.
"Ride The Lightning" recently topped the Billboard Vinyl Albums chart as Metallica made US chart history by becoming the first artist to claim the entire Top 5 in the chart's 10-year run, in sync with a series of colored vinyl reissues of their studio records. Watch the performance here.
Metallica Make Chart History With Vinyl Reissues
Metallica Rock TV For Super Bowl Special
Metallica To Rock TV Super Bowl Special
Metallica's New Album Progress Very Slow Says Lars
B-Sides: The Dead Daisies Reunite With Ozzy Drummer, Bob Rock Sells Metallica Rights, David Lee Roth and more
Pantera Classic Given A Metallica Makeover
Metallica Meets Huey Lewis For 'Hip to Be the Sandman'
Metallica And Anthrax Pay Tribute To Megaforce Cofounder Marsha Zazula
Metallica Guitarist Has A Lot Of Material For Next Album 2020 In Review
Kid Rock Using Pandemic To Make New Album- Trivium's Matt Heafy Unplugs For Shogun EP- Glassjaw Share Full Performance Of The 'Coloring Book' EP- Metallica- more
Tommy Bolin - Shake the Devil: The Lost Sessions
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Camping Edition
Rock Reads: All Exce$$ - Occupation: Concert Promoter By Danny Zelisko
Kid Rock Using Pandemic To Make New Album
Trivium's Matt Heafy Unplugs For Shogun EP
Glassjaw Share Full Performance Of The 'Coloring Book' EP
Metallica Rock 'For Whom The Bell Tolls' For BlizzCon
Pink Floyd Share Alternate Video Version Of Arnold Layne
Unreleased Gary Moore Blues Collection Previewed
Whitesnake Share 'Whipping Boy Blues' 2021 Remix Video
Blackmore's Night Release 'Nature's Light' Video