Heart's Nancy Wilson Details Debut Solo Album 'You And Me'

Bruce Henne | 02-23-2021

Cover art courtesy MAD Ink

(hennemusic) Heart guitarist Nancy Wilson will release her debut solo album, "You And Me", on May 7th. First previewed last fall with a cover of Bruce Springsteen's 2002 track, "The Rising", Wilson is now sharing details of the project, which was recorded primarily in her California home studio as she worked remotely with band members and special guests Sammy Hagar, Duff McKagan, Taylor Hawkins and Liv Warfield.

"Being off the road last year from touring with Heart, and at home with my good guitars and amps out," says Wilson, "I felt like I was once again able to reconnect with my pre-Heart self, my college-girl self, creating poetic, intimate and romantic songs, which pretty much is what I first brought in to Heart."

"You And Me" presents a mix of original tunes and covers of Pearl Jam's "Daughter," Simon & Garfunkel's "The Boxer", and the Cranberries "Dreams."

The album closes with "4 Edward", an instrumental tribute to Eddie Van Halen, who Nancy came to know when Heart toured with Van Halen; upon discovering the guitar icon didn't have an acoustic guitar, she promptly gave him one of hers.

Although Wilson previously released "Live at McCabe's Guitar Shop" in 1999, she considers "You And Me" her first true solo album. "I don't know why it took me so long to do this," she laughs. "Maybe I was stuck in traffic, maybe I was stuck in the Heart vortex of it all." Watch "The Rising" video and see the album tracklist here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.


