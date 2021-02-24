Rival Sons Reissuing Early Recordings Through Their New Label

Rival Sons have announced that they are reissuing their early recordings via their brand new record label, Sacred Tongue Recordings, which will be distributed through Thirty Tigers.
They will be kicking things off with the reissue of their newly remastered debut album, "Before the Fire", which was released independanly in 2009, and their self-titled 2010 EP.
The album and EP will be reissued on March 26th digitally and on CD and make their debut on vinyl with special limited edition pressings with only 1000 copies of each.
"Before the Fire" will be offered on orange splatter vinyl and the EP on clear and gold splatter vinyl. They will also be releasing an indie retailer exclusive pressings on translucent orange for the album and crystal clear for the EP.
The group had this to say, "We've talked about creating our own record label from the very beginning. It's about creating a good home for our back catalogue as the Rival Sons community continues to grow together worldwide.
"The band has always maintained a stance of independence and sole custody of our early works was the long game. Introducing Sacred TONGUE Recordings, a Rival Sons record label." Preorders are available here.
