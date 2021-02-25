Bruce Springsteen Accepts Plea Deal And DWI Charge Dropped

(hennemusic) The US government dropped charges of DWI and reckless driving against Bruce Springsteen as a part of a plea deal in federal court hearing on Wednesday.

According to NJ.com, Springsteen sat next to his lawyer, Mitchell Ansell, during the virtual appearance before Magistrate Judge Anthony Mautone, where he admitted to drinking two shots of tequila at Gateway National Recreation Area in Sandy Hook - a federal park - last November after a ranger observed the incident and stopped the rocker to assess his status to drive within the legal limits of state law.

Springsteen was riding his silver Triumph motorcycle when he pulled over to take pictures with fans who offered him a shot of tequila; the rocker's blood-alcohol content was 0.02, well below the state's 0.08 threshold.

Assistant US Attorney Adam Baker said Springsteen did not take the preliminary breath test during field sobriety tests, but did give a sample at the park ranger station; the initial test is not required by law, Baker said, and Mautone added it is not admissible in court either.

After the guilty plea, the judge sentenced Springsteen to pay a fine of $540, which included $40 of court costs. "Mr. Springsteen is pleased with the outcome of today's court appearance," said Ansell in a statement issued after the brief hearing. "The prosecutor was unable to provide the necessary evidence and facts as it related to the charge of driving under the influence (DUI) and reckless driving and therefore, dismissed both of those charges. Mr. Springsteen, who has no previous criminal record of any kind, voluntarily plead guilty to a violation of consuming an alcoholic beverage in a closed area, agreeing to a fine of $500. We want to thank the court and will have no further comment at this time." Read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

