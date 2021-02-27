Elle King and Miranda Lambert Go 80s For 'Drunk (And I Don't Wanna Go Home)'

Elle King and Miranda Lambert have teamed up for their brand new 1980s inspired wedding themed video for their new collaboration "Drunk (And I Don't Wanna Go Home)."

King cowrote the track with the song's producer Martin Johnson. Elle had this to say, "The true story of this song sums up our wild friendship. Miranda is someone I have looked up to as a songwriter, musician, performer, and human being for a long time. So our tumbleweed snowball story of getting to know each other is the ultimate real deal kinda thing.

"Nobody revs me up, kicks my ass on stage, or treats me more like family than Miranda Lambert. Our rowdy reputations proceed us, so who else could sing this song together besides us?

"Crawling out of such a crazy year, still full of so many unknowns, I ultimately couldn't think of another person I'd rather come out singin' and swingin' with than the most badass chick I know. Miranda."

Miranda Lambert added, "I think this fun song was born from our becoming friends over the last couple of years. We are new friends but it really feels like we are old friends and I felt like that immediately when I met her at one of her shows.

"Since then, we've toured together and sang on stage together, hung out and partied together, recorded together, and so much more. This song just feels like the natural transition to the after party." Watch the video below:

