The Long Goodbye: LCD Soundsystem Live At Madison Square Garden Being Reissued

LCD Soundsystem have announced that they are celebrating the 10th anniversary of the out of print "The Long Goodbye: LCD Soundsystem Live At Madison Square Garden" with a special reissue.

The recording was produced and mixed by LCD founder and frontman James Murphy and was captured during the band's epic nearly four hour performance at Madison Square Garden in New York City on April 2nd, 2011.

The reprinting will be released on August 6th in two special formats, a 5LP unabridged recording on vinyl and for the first time it will also be available as a 3CD set. See the tracklistings fort both versions below:

5LP Tracklisting

SIDE A

Dance Yrself Clean

Drunk Girls

I Can Change

SIDE B

Time To Get Away

Get Innocuous!

Daft Punk Is Playing At My House

Too Much Love

SIDE C

All My Friends

Tired / Heart Of The Sunrise (Excerpt)

SIDE D

Sound Of Silver

Out In Space

Ships Talking

SIDE E

Freak Out / Starry Eyes

Us v Them

SIDE F

North American Scum

Bye Bye Bayou

SIDE G

You Wanted A Hit

Tribulations

Movement

SIDE H

Yeah (Crass Version)

Someone Great

SIDE I

Losing My Edge

Home

All I Want

SIDE J

Jump Into The Fire

New York, I Love You But You're Bringing Me Down

3CD Tracklisting

CD1Dance Yrself CleanDrunk GirlsI Can ChangeTime To Get AwayGet Innocuous!Daft Punk Is Playing At My HouseToo Much LoveAll My FriendsTired / Heart Of The SunriseCD245:33 IntroYou Can't Hide (Shame On You)Sound Of SilverOut In SpaceShips TalkingFreak Out/Starry EyesUs V ThemNorth American ScumBye Bye Bayou

CD3

You Wanted A Hit

Tribulations

Movement

Yeah

Someone Great

Losing My Edge

Home

All I Want

Jump Into The Fire

New York, I Love You But You're Bringing Me Down



