The Long Goodbye: LCD Soundsystem Live At Madison Square Garden Being Reissued

LCD Soundsystem have announced that they are celebrating the 10th anniversary of the out of print "The Long Goodbye: LCD Soundsystem Live At Madison Square Garden" with a special reissue.
The recording was produced and mixed by LCD founder and frontman James Murphy and was captured during the band's epic nearly four hour performance at Madison Square Garden in New York City on April 2nd, 2011.
The reprinting will be released on August 6th in two special formats, a 5LP unabridged recording on vinyl and for the first time it will also be available as a 3CD set. See the tracklistings fort both versions below:
SIDE A
Dance Yrself Clean
Drunk Girls
I Can Change
SIDE B
Time To Get Away
Get Innocuous!
Daft Punk Is Playing At My House
Too Much Love
SIDE C
All My Friends
Tired / Heart Of The Sunrise (Excerpt)
SIDE D
Sound Of Silver
Out In Space
Ships Talking
SIDE E
Freak Out / Starry Eyes
Us v Them
SIDE F
North American Scum
Bye Bye Bayou
SIDE G
You Wanted A Hit
Tribulations
Movement
SIDE H
Yeah (Crass Version)
Someone Great
SIDE I
Losing My Edge
Home
All I Want
SIDE J
Jump Into The Fire
New York, I Love You But You're Bringing Me Down
CD3
You Wanted A Hit
Tribulations
Movement
Yeah
Someone Great
Losing My Edge
Home
All I Want
Jump Into The Fire
New York, I Love You But You're Bringing Me Down
LCD Soundsystem Preview Their 'Austin City Limits' Special
Metallica and George Strait Lead ATLive Lineup- Yes To Deliver New Album 'The Quest' In October- Saving Abel Reunite With Jared Weeks and Are Releasing New EP- more
Whitesnake Announce First Dates Of Farewell Tour- Exodus' Tom Hunting To Undergo Cancer Surgery- Former Uriah Heep Vocalist John Lawton Has Died- Robert Plant- more
Killswitch Engage Offshoot Times Of Grace Share 'Rescue' Video- Ozzy And Sharon Osbourne Celebrate 39th Wedding Anniversary- 5FDP's Chris Kael Named Kentucky Colonel- more
Metallica and Stone Temple Pilots Sons Form New Group- Sixx:A.M. Working On New Music Says Ashba- The Devil Wears Prada Frontman Crowdfunds Broken Tooth- more
Road Trip: Clarksdale, Mississippi Part 1: The Crossroads, Ground Zero and One Bad Apple
Root 66: Layla Frankel- Randy Lee Riviere- Bob Bradshaw- Joyann Parker
Waves of Distortion - Race Against Time
Down Announces NOLA Town Throwdown
Between The Buried And Me Get Animated For 'Fix The Error'
Senses Fail Announce Joshua Tree Livestreams
Enuff Z'nuff Releasing Box Set Of Early Demos and Recordings
Yes To Deliver New Album 'The Quest' In October
Saving Abel Reunite With Jared Weeks and Are Releasing New EP
The Long Goodbye: LCD Soundsystem Live At Madison Square Garden Being Reissued
Destruction 'Reject Emotions' With New Live Video