.

The Long Goodbye: LCD Soundsystem Live At Madison Square Garden Being Reissued

Keavin Wiggins | 07-07-2021

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

LCD Soundsystem box set promo

LCD Soundsystem have announced that they are celebrating the 10th anniversary of the out of print "The Long Goodbye: LCD Soundsystem Live At Madison Square Garden" with a special reissue.

The recording was produced and mixed by LCD founder and frontman James Murphy and was captured during the band's epic nearly four hour performance at Madison Square Garden in New York City on April 2nd, 2011.

The reprinting will be released on August 6th in two special formats, a 5LP unabridged recording on vinyl and for the first time it will also be available as a 3CD set. See the tracklistings fort both versions below:

5LP Tracklisting

SIDE A
Dance Yrself Clean
Drunk Girls
I Can Change

SIDE B
Time To Get Away
Get Innocuous!
Daft Punk Is Playing At My House
Too Much Love

SIDE C
All My Friends
Tired / Heart Of The Sunrise (Excerpt)

SIDE D
Sound Of Silver
Out In Space
Ships Talking

SIDE E
Freak Out / Starry Eyes
Us v Them

SIDE F
North American Scum
Bye Bye Bayou

SIDE G
You Wanted A Hit
Tribulations
Movement

SIDE H
Yeah (Crass Version)
Someone Great

SIDE I
Losing My Edge
Home
All I Want

SIDE J
Jump Into The Fire
New York, I Love You But You're Bringing Me Down

3CD Tracklisting



CD1
Dance Yrself Clean
Drunk Girls
I Can Change
Time To Get Away
Get Innocuous!
Daft Punk Is Playing At My House
Too Much Love
All My Friends
Tired / Heart Of The Sunrise

CD2
45:33 Intro
You Can't Hide (Shame On You)
Sound Of Silver
Out In Space
Ships Talking
Freak Out/Starry Eyes
Us V Them
North American Scum
Bye Bye Bayou

CD3
You Wanted A Hit
Tribulations
Movement
Yeah
Someone Great
Losing My Edge
Home
All I Want
Jump Into The Fire
New York, I Love You But You're Bringing Me Down

Related Stories


The Long Goodbye: LCD Soundsystem Live At Madison Square Garden Being Reissued

LCD Soundsystem Preview Their 'Austin City Limits' Special

News > LCD Soundsystem

advertisement
Day In Rock

Metallica and George Strait Lead ATLive Lineup- Yes To Deliver New Album 'The Quest' In October- Saving Abel Reunite With Jared Weeks and Are Releasing New EP- more

Whitesnake Announce First Dates Of Farewell Tour- Exodus' Tom Hunting To Undergo Cancer Surgery- Former Uriah Heep Vocalist John Lawton Has Died- Robert Plant- more

Killswitch Engage Offshoot Times Of Grace Share 'Rescue' Video- Ozzy And Sharon Osbourne Celebrate 39th Wedding Anniversary- 5FDP's Chris Kael Named Kentucky Colonel- more

Metallica and Stone Temple Pilots Sons Form New Group- Sixx:A.M. Working On New Music Says Ashba- The Devil Wears Prada Frontman Crowdfunds Broken Tooth- more

Reviews

Reggae Party: Reggae Angels

Road Trip: Clarksdale, Mississippi Part 1: The Crossroads, Ground Zero and One Bad Apple

MorleyView HorrorPops

Root 66: Layla Frankel- Randy Lee Riviere- Bob Bradshaw- Joyann Parker

Waves of Distortion - Race Against Time

advertisement
Latest News

Down Announces NOLA Town Throwdown

Between The Buried And Me Get Animated For 'Fix The Error'

Senses Fail Announce Joshua Tree Livestreams

Enuff Z'nuff Releasing Box Set Of Early Demos and Recordings

Yes To Deliver New Album 'The Quest' In October

Saving Abel Reunite With Jared Weeks and Are Releasing New EP

The Long Goodbye: LCD Soundsystem Live At Madison Square Garden Being Reissued

Destruction 'Reject Emotions' With New Live Video