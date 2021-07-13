Myles Kennedy Streams Debut Live Performance Of 'Moonshot'

(hennemusic) Myles Kennedy is streaming video of his debut live performance of "Moonshot", a track from his latest album, "The Ides Of March." The rocker is seen sharing the story behind the song before delivering it alone and surrounded by guitars on stage at the legendary Fox Theater in Spokane, WA.

The footage follows "In Stride", "Get Along", "Love Rain Down" and "A Thousand Words" as the latest in a series of songs the Alter Bridge singer has shared from the venue while launching his second solo record.

Kennedy recorded the album in Florida with producer Michael "Elvis" Baskette, where he worked alongside longtime friend and drummer Zia Uddin and bassist/manager Tim Tournier.

The rocker will launch a fall US tour in support of "The Ides Of March" in St. Petersburg, FL on September 7. Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

