Royal Blood Go Behind The Scenes Of 'Oblivion' Video

(hennemusic) Royal Blood are sharing behind the scenes footage of the making of a video for their latest single, "Oblivion." The material sees video creator Liam Lynch - who also stars in the final version - working with green screen technology while filming a number of scenes for the clip, the second one he oversaw for the UK band's "Typhoons" album following one for "Boilermaker."
"Liam Lynch created another belter of a video for us recently," says the band, "the man is a magician." The duo of bassist/singer Mike Kerr and drummer Ben Thatcher produced most of their third album themselves, with some additional work handled by Paul Epworth and Queens Of The Stone Age frontman Josh Homme.
"Typhoons" earned Royal Blood their third straight UK No. 1, following similar success with their 2014 self-titled debut and 2017's "How Did We Get So Dark?" Watch the video footage here
