Metallica Announce 40th Anniversary Concerts

Metallica have announced that they will be celebrating their 40th anniversary by playing two special hometown concerts at the Chase Center in San Francisco, with tickets only available to registered members of their Fifth Members fan club.
The legendary band will be taking the stage once again at the new venue on December 17th and 19th and plan to perform two unique shows with separate setlists.
Other activities are being planned around San Francisco beginning on December 16th including live music and comedy events, Blackened Whiskey tastings, and more and they will be announcing them as they are confirmed.
We were sent the following details about how the ticketing for the shows will work: "Tickets for the December 17 and 19 Chase Center shows will be available only to registered Fifth Members. In an effort to make it as fair as possible for every member who would like to attend, Fifth Members are invited to enter to win a reservation code that will guarantee them the opportunity to purchase tickets.
"Reservation winners will be chosen randomly and e-mailed additional information and directions to proceed with purchase. Winners will have the option to choose from two-day tickets to gain entry to both Metallica shows at the Chase Center or single day tickets for the show on either December 17 or December 19."
