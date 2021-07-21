Metallica Stream Unreleased Live Version Of' Wherever I May Roam'

(hennemusic) Metallica are streaming audio of a previously-unreleased live version of their 1991 classic, "Wherever I May Roam", from the forthcoming expanded reissue of their self-titled fifth album.
The band were captured performing the song at Day On The Green in Oakland, CA on October 12, 1991; the track is featured on the remastered Deluxe Box Set of The Black Album.
The Limited Edition package contains the remastered album on 180G 2LP, a picture disc, three live LPs, 14 CDs (containing rough mixes, demos, interviews, live shows), 6 DVDs (containing outtakes, behind the scenes, official videos, live shows), a 120-page hardcover book, four tour laminates, three lithos, three guitar picks, a Metallica lanyard, a folder with lyric sheets, and a download card).
The reissue will be available in multiple configurations on September 10, including 180 gram Double Vinyl LP, Standard CD and 3 CD Expanded Edition, and digital formats.
The same day, a companion package entitled "The Metallica Blacklist" will be released; it features interpretations of songs from The Black Album from more than 50 artists spanning a vast range of genres, generations, cultures, continents and more. Stream the song and watch the trailers of the special releases here.
Metallica Share Rough Mix Of 'The Unforgiven'
Metallica Announce 40th Anniversary Concerts
Metallica Stream Rehearsal Version Of 'Holier Than Thou'
Ghost and Rodrigo y Gabriela Celebrate Metallica's Black Album Anniversary
Metallica and George Strait Lead ATLive Lineup
Metallica and Stone Temple Pilots Sons Form New Group
Metallica Preview Black Album reissue with Live 1991 'Sad But True' Video
Metallica Share Alternative Version Of 'Sad But True'
Metallica Announce The Black Album in Black & White
Blink-182's Mark Hoppus Gets Best Possible Cancer Fight News- Foo Fighters Reschedule Forum Concert- Rival Sons- more
Iron Maiden Announce Double Album 'Senjutsu'- Daughtry Share New Song 'Lioness' And Announce Album- The Killers- more
KISS Reunion With Ace and Peter Impossible Says Paul Stanley- Former VJs To Mark MTV's 40th Anniversary- more
John 5's New Album Will Feature Peter Criss and Dave Mustaine- Imagine Dragons Share Emotional 'Wrecked' Video- CMT Giants: Charley Pride TV Special Announced- more
A Chat with Mike Weakley of FigureItOut
Interview: King Crimson's Tony Levin
RockPile: Greg Antista and the Lonely Streets- Tombstones in Their Eyes- F8TLSTK
The Rolling Stones Expanding 'Tattoo You' For 40th Anniversary
Metallica Stream Unreleased Live Version Of' Wherever I May Roam'
Pearl Jam To Headline Ohana Festival Encore Weekend
KK's Priest Stream New Song 'Brothers Of The Road'
Mastodon Captured Live at Georgia Aquarium Extended
Dream Theater's Jordan Rudess Heading West With Piano Tour
Walden Hope To Play '50 States On 50 Dollars'
Singled Out: Heavenly Reyna's EXIT (Acoustic)