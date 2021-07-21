Metallica Stream Unreleased Live Version Of' Wherever I May Roam'

(hennemusic) Metallica are streaming audio of a previously-unreleased live version of their 1991 classic, "Wherever I May Roam", from the forthcoming expanded reissue of their self-titled fifth album.

The band were captured performing the song at Day On The Green in Oakland, CA on October 12, 1991; the track is featured on the remastered Deluxe Box Set of The Black Album.

The Limited Edition package contains the remastered album on 180G 2LP, a picture disc, three live LPs, 14 CDs (containing rough mixes, demos, interviews, live shows), 6 DVDs (containing outtakes, behind the scenes, official videos, live shows), a 120-page hardcover book, four tour laminates, three lithos, three guitar picks, a Metallica lanyard, a folder with lyric sheets, and a download card).

The reissue will be available in multiple configurations on September 10, including 180 gram Double Vinyl LP, Standard CD and 3 CD Expanded Edition, and digital formats.

The same day, a companion package entitled "The Metallica Blacklist" will be released; it features interpretations of songs from The Black Album from more than 50 artists spanning a vast range of genres, generations, cultures, continents and more. Stream the song and watch the trailers of the special releases here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

Related Stories

Metallica Share Rough Mix Of 'The Unforgiven'

Metallica Announce 40th Anniversary Concerts

Metallica Stream Rehearsal Version Of 'Holier Than Thou'

Ghost and Rodrigo y Gabriela Celebrate Metallica's Black Album Anniversary

Metallica and George Strait Lead ATLive Lineup

Metallica and Stone Temple Pilots Sons Form New Group

Metallica Preview Black Album reissue with Live 1991 'Sad But True' Video

Metallica Share Alternative Version Of 'Sad But True'

Metallica Announce The Black Album in Black & White

News > Metallica