Rival Sons Announce Special Pair Of Aces Livestream Events

Rival Sons have announced that they will be launching a very special two-night livestream event called Pair Of Aces live from Santa Catalina Island off the coast of California later this month.
The band will be taking the stage from the historic Catalina Casino (the 92-year-old venue overlooking Avalon Bay) on June 19th and June 26th at 2:00PM PT / 5:00PM ET / 11:00PM CET.
The first show on June 19th from the Southern California rockers will feature them performing their 2009 full length debut studio album, "Before The Fire", in full.
The second show will find the band playing their entire 2010 self-titled EP. Tickets went on sale today (here) Check out a trailer below:
