Rival Sons Announce Special Pair Of Aces Livestream Events

Rival Sons have announced that they will be launching a very special two-night livestream event called Pair Of Aces live from Santa Catalina Island off the coast of California later this month.

The band will be taking the stage from the historic Catalina Casino (the 92-year-old venue overlooking Avalon Bay) on June 19th and June 26th at 2:00PM PT / 5:00PM ET / 11:00PM CET.

The first show on June 19th from the Southern California rockers will feature them performing their 2009 full length debut studio album, "Before The Fire", in full.

The second show will find the band playing their entire 2010 self-titled EP. Tickets went on sale today (here) Check out a trailer below:

Related Stories

Rival Sons Reissuing Early Recordings Through Their New Label

Rival Sons Frontman Unplugs For 'Shooting Stars' 2020 In Review

Rival Sons Frontman Unplugs For 'Shooting Stars'

Rival Sons Frontman Performing On Covid-19 Telethon

Rival Sons Announce North American Tour

Bird3 Reunion Included Rival Sons' Star 2019 In Review

Rival Sons Didn't Set Out To Save Rock And Roll 2019 In Review

Rival Sons Are Slipknot's Corey Taylor's Favorite Band Of Decade

Bird3 Reunion Includes Rival Sons' Star

News > Rival Sons



